Dayane, Solange or Marina, who should stay?

After Rico’s victory in this week’s Farmer’s Test, Dayane, Solange and Marina are in the field. The least voted among the pawns will be eliminated this Thursday (2). Who should stay on the program? Take part in the DCI 2021 Farm poll and vote for who should stay.

2021 Farm Poll – who should stay?

Who has already left the 2021 Farm?

This week, the one who takes the worst in the 2021 Farm poll by elimination will be the 11th confined to leave the Record TV competition for the R$ 1.5 million prize and is out of the grand final. See the order of the eliminated in the season and what was the percentage of each one in the field:

Liziane Gutierrez (26.15% of votes)

Mussunzinho (23.52% of the votes)

Erika Schneider (30.24% of votes)

Victor Pecoraro (22.82% of votes)

Lary Bottino (9.61% of votes)

Tati Quebra Barraco (15.78% of votes)

Erasmo Viana (19.91% of the votes)

Tiago Piquilo (26.87% of the votes)

Valentina Francavilla (15.38% of votes)

Gui Araújo (18.32% of the votes)

How to participate in the R7 poll

The vote to define the eliminated participant is on air on R7, the official portal of Record TV. To participate and vote in the official 2021 Farm poll, just visit https://www.r7.com and then click on the 2021 Farm tab. The poll will be highlighted and the identification of roceiros will also appear on the page .

After checking the name and photo of the person you want to save from this farm, just select the option, click on ‘I’m human’ and confirm your vote. It is important to wait for the message notifying that the vote was counted and will be considered in the decision of the week.

The result of the 2021 Farm poll for the 11th elimination will be announced this Thursday, December 2nd, and one of the roceiros will leave the reality during the live program, which will air at 22:45 (GMT), on Record TV and on PlayPlus.

Keep an eye on the contents of the DCI and follow the partial results of the poll for elimination at Fazenda 2021.