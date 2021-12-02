Deadline, payment by targets and purchase option: the details of Jean Pyerre’s trip to Alavés | Guild

With the proposal of the Spaniards in hand, Tricolor has not yet given feedback on some points of the agreement, which involves free loan, with eventual payment conditional on achieved goals, and option to purchase 50% of the rights. O ge contacted Executive Director Diego Cerri, but has not received a response so far.

One of the points being negotiated is the loan deadline. The starting point of the talks started with the forecast of binding until December 2022, but the deadline could be extended until June 2023 to conclude the Spanish season.

The deal is underway on the part of the player and the Spanish club. Initially, the agreement will have no initial cost. Performance clauses only. Grêmio will only receive some value if Jean plays at least 60% of the club’s possible games. And this value will still be conditional on the club’s final place in the table.

The business model would please Grêmio for the possibility of placing Jean in an important showcase of world football, while also taking the player’s salary from the club’s accounts for an eventual Serie B dispute.

Alavés will pay the player’s salaries and will have the value defined for the purchase of 50% of the economic rights of the midfielder for around 3 million euros (R$19 million at the current price). The Spanish club tried to sign Jean in July, but the deal failed.

According to sources at the Spanish club heard by ge, the business is considered good for financial matters, but it is seen with concern for the fight against relegation. The team needs reinforcements that arrive with the possibility to contribute immediately. And, in the club’s view, Jean would need time to adapt. These are issues debated in the negotiations.

Jean is rated as a player who is going through a moment below his potential, for not having a sequence of recent games and also lacking in the physical part. In July, the assessment was different, with an expected adaptation time and less pressure for immediate return.