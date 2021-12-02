December 2021: transformations and crises in the financial area are expected – 12/01/2021

The last month of this unstable and troubled 2021 begins with a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius, on the 4th. The most important astral event in December points to fluctuations, crises and upheavals linked to long-distance communication, international relations and the internet. As it occurs in a fire element sign, the phenomenon points to fires and explosions. The so-called “effects” or “echoes” of an eclipse can extend for up to six months after it has occurred. Therefore, the events of this beginning of the month may unfold by that time both in Brazil and in other countries.

In parallel to the lunation, there will be a long conjunction between Venus and Pluto between the 5th and the 29th. This aspect translates into transformations and crises in the financial area, with an emphasis on the real estate market. Modifications in the hierarchies of old and powerful companies or economic groups must also occur. It will be an astral moment of dynastic changes around the world and, in Brazil, keeping the proportions, the political plan and the power elite will be tested. Political twists are expected.

Until the full Moon in Gemini on the 19th, important astral changes occur: Mars enters Sagittarius on the 13th, at the time Mercury enters the same sign. Mars in Sagittarius accentuates the tendency to fire and explosions, pointed out by the aforementioned solar eclipse. Mercury moves the Chambers and then announces negotiations in the parliamentary area with Planalto.

In the third week, Venus begins its retrogradation into Capricorn. Very close to Pluto, the star brings back old political negotiations that seemed outdated or outdated for a reckoning far removed from popular needs. On the 21st, the Sun enters Capricorn one minute to 1pm Brasília time. This marks an important time for Brazil, when medium and long-term planning will be more favorable.

Mercury in Neptune’s sextile between Christmas and New Year’s Eve announces great movement in travel, as well as the spread of contagious diseases, including Covid-19. At the same time, Mars and Saturn in harmony favored long-term plans and announced important agreements between the Armed Forces and the Federal Government. Away from the busy eyes of the population, but close to power, the month ends with large financial and political compositions aimed at agreements and the strengthening of the Planalto.

On Christmas Eve, the tense and important square between Saturn and Uranus forms again. We will see the dispute between social responsibility and the emergence of groups that advocate for the recognition of their specificities and identities. Antivacine groups could be an example of this.

As a blessing to end this difficult year, Jupiter enters his night abode, Pisces. On the 29th, the star of compassion and generosity begins a stay in the sign of broad vision, healing and feeling. By the second half of 2022, the planet will somehow alleviate the challenges that the Brazilian people will still face in a year of recession, unexpected political fluctuations, unemployment, hunger, deforestation and destruction of its natural reserves.

Heaven of the Month is written by astrologer Barbara Abramo (@barbara.abramo), as well as monthly and daily forecasts for each sign.