December’s PS Plus has Godfall, LEGO DC and Mortal Shell

Looks like the rumors were right! Today (01), the games that will be featured on PlayStation Plus in December have finally been confirmed, with Godfall, LEGO DC Super Villains, Deadly Shell and three more PSVR titles coming into service from 12/07. Check it out below:

Be the hero or the villain with December’s PlayStation Plus monthly games ??

Godfall: Challenger Edition

A looter-slasher action RPG, in which players assume the role of the last of the Valorian knights, an order that uses the legendary Valorplates, armor that makes their masters unbeatable. With them, it is necessary to face several enemies and even a maddened god to prevent the world from succumbing to perdition.

Worth a highlight here: the Challenger Edition does not bring the full game. This edition of Godfall, as described by PlayStation Blog, brings only three game modes, Lightbringer, Dreamstones and Ascended Tower of Trials, which are endgame content in which players have higher equipment and levels to simulate the experience of more advanced maps in the campaign. So there is no story mode or the DLC Fire & Darkness.

LEGO DC Super Villains

This LEGO adventure set in the DC Universe came to prove that it’s good to be bad! Create your own super-villain and go around doing evil things and wreaking havoc and destruction, all to prove you’re the best!

Deadly Shell

Following the Souslike style, Mortal Shell is an action RPG that tests players’ sanity and resilience in a completely decaying world. Set off on a journey to discover your true purpose, facing relentless enemies and exploring hidden shrines along the way.

Free PSVR Games

In addition to the three titles commonly offered on PS Plus, December also brought three PSVR games, including The Persistence VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall. For those who don’t follow the VR scene, the games offered this month are among the most highly-rated of virtual reality games. Check out:

until you fall

For those looking for games that are more than small experiences, Until You Fall brings a larger campaign with lots of action and adventure. In the game, we use several melee weapons and shields to smash enemies in one of the best combats in virtual reality out there.

The Persistence VR

In The Persistence VR, we control a survivor aboard a monster-filled spaceship in the year 2521. Just like other survival games, you must collect resources and progress on the space station while dealing with hideous creatures. Ideal for those who like games more focused on the horror genre.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Rounding out the list, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a game set in the world of comic books and series in which you must survive several days in the zombie pandemic while searching for resources and advancing the story, set in the surroundings of Nova Orleans. Regarded as one of the most immersive VR games, this is a must for any PSVR owner.

