Defalcated, Galo is received with music and a party by fans in Salvador

Atlético is very close to confirming the title of the Brazilian Championship and a victory this Thursday night (2) over Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova, gives the club the cup. The Alvinegra delegation arrived in Salvador this Wednesday afternoon and was welcomed by fans with a lot of partying and music. Suspended, Allan, Jair and Diego Costa did not travel. Rever is recovering from injury and was also out.

The fans of Galo will not be able to be present at Arena Fonte Nova to watch the match officially, because the City of Salvador has not yet released the presence of the visiting fans, following measures against Covid-19. Some fans will follow the game infiltrated in Bahia’s fans, but others left to pass strength to the team upon arrival at the hotel.

Galo’s delegation in Salvador for a game against Bahia. Players very well received by the fans. Hulk, as usual, the most celebrated #Athletic pic.twitter.com/Ub6E4CvwTP — Giovanna Pires (@giovannapiresm) December 1, 2021

Among sympathizers and fans, players, coaching staff and Atlético director were received in the capital of Bahia. Former goalkeeper Victor, now the club’s football manager, forward Hulk and coach Cuca were the most applauded by the crowd present at the arrival of the delegation.

“Galo Salvador has been around for 15 years and we are a family fan. Our goal is to bring together the miners from Bahia and some sympathizers in Atlético’s games here. It is a huge emotion for us to know that the title can come to our home. everything works out, Galo wins tomorrow and we celebrate the title here,” said Fabiano Lucas, who is from Minas Gerais and has lived in Salvador for 30 years.

