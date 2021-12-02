Default sets record in October and affects more than 63 million Brazilians, says Serasa | Economy



Number of total debts in the country increased by 2.31% compared to the previous month – Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Posted 01/12/2021 15:35 | Updated 12/01/2021 15:43

Rio – The “Map of Default and Debt Renegotiation in Brazil”, carried out by Serasa in October, registered the biggest increase of the year. With 63.4 million Brazilians in default, the number is the highest since July last year, when the default situation affected 63.5 million people.

According to the monthly study, the number of total debts in the country increased by 2.31% compared to the previous month, totaling 213,268 million accounts. The value of debts is also higher: with a 3.37% growth in the total value compared to September, these accounts add up to BRL 253.65 billion, an average of BRL 4,000.61 per person and BRL 1,189, 38 for debt.

Also according to the survey, the banking and credit card segment continues to lead the ranking of accounts responsible for default, representing 28.70% of the total. Next, there are utilities debts (basic tariffs, such as water and electricity) with 23.5%. Retail accounts for 13%.

The Southeast (28,577,461) and the Northeast (15,665,620) concentrate the largest number of people denied access to the country. In the breakdown by state, São Paulo, Rio, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Paraná concentrate the largest number of defaulters – but they are also the places with the highest volume of debts negotiated in Serasa Limpa Nome.

For Aline Maciel, manager of Serasa Limpa Nome, despite the high number of defaulters, the search for trading opportunities also increased. “For many Brazilians, the first step towards a fresh start is to have a clean name”, comments the specialist. “And this is the best time of the year to renegotiate under different conditions, as the Feira Limpa Nome will be held until December 6, which with discounts of up to 99% has already enabled more than 3.6 million deals”, he adds.