Defeated in court, Ana Paula Renault owes more than R$30,000 to Sonia Abrão · TV News

Defeated in court by Sonia Abrão in a lawsuit for moral damages, Ana Paula Renault owes more than R$30,000 to the presenter of RedeTV!, who is demanding reimbursement of legal expenses. O TV news had access to the latest moves of the legal dispute, which show that the former commentator of Fofocalizador was summoned to pay on October 4th.

According to the decision handed down on April 5 of this year, Ana Paula would have to pay R$ 32,919.81 and could have her assets pledged by the Court if she delayed payments, under a 10% fine on top of the value of the case plus 10 % of Sonia’s attorney fees. The report found out from sources close to the case that the corrected values ​​could reach R$ 50 thousand.

“If the debt is not paid, the debtor’s assets may be pledged, preferably cash, in compliance with the order provided for in article 835 of the CPC [Código de Processo Civil]. In due time, the creditor shall indicate the name and CPF or CNPJ of the debtor, the updated amount of the debt, plus the fine and fees, and collect, in a separate form, the expenses for the online blocking”, contained in the decision.

Another document shows that the BBB16 participant was sought at her home to receive the subpoena: “The executed was summoned to the address she herself informed in the case file in her initial petition, with no notice of change, which is why she is considered subpoenaed . Manifest, within 15 days, the executing party in terms of useful continuation. In silence, to the file, beginning the intercurrent limitation period”.

The process

In 2019, Ana Paula Renault sued Sonia Abrão for having been called by Annabelle’s A Tarde É Sua title –in reference to the macabre doll that stars in the 2014 movie of the same name — on her show on October 3, 2018. , the ex-BBB participated in A Fazenda 10, by Record.

The former SBT employee had asked for compensation of BRL 300 thousand for defamation and moral damages, but lost and was ordered by judge Patrícia Martins da Conceição to pay the costs and procedural expenses, in addition to bearing the legal fees of all related parties.

other sides

O TV news he sought out Sonia Abrão’s defense, and lawyer Carlos Eduardo Farnesi Regina only confirmed that they are awaiting payment or the next steps in the case.

The report tried to speak to Ana Paula Renault by phone, email and WhatsApp, but got no response. A message was left in your mailbox. If the presenter decides to speak up, this text will be updated.

Ana Paula’s lawyer in the initial process, Fernanda Massad de Aguiar was also contacted, but informed that she no longer represents the communicator. In the decision on indemnifying Sonia Abrão, the defendant, in fact, is listed as “reverse defendant”, which means “without a lawyer”.