Defendant gets sick and shouts “I’m not a murderer” before entering the forum

Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão, 44, is one of the defendants who will be tried by the jury trial (Photo: SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images)

Defendant in the case of the Kiss nightclub, Luciano Bonilha Leão got sick when he arrived at the Porto Alegre Forum

In addition to him, three other people are accused of simple murders with possible intent

Jury court started today and is expected to last about 15 days

Started this Wednesday morning (1st) the jury trial on the Kiss nightclub. One of the defendants, Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão, arrived at the Forum in Porto Alegre and shouted “I’m not a murderer”. He is one of those accused of being responsible at nightclub Kiss.

According to the Uol portal, in addition to having screamed on arrival at the forum, Bonilha was nervous and cried when entering the building. He got sick and had to be taken to the court’s infirmary. Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão was a music producer for the band Gurizada Fandangueira, who performed at the Kiss nightclub on the day of the fire. Today, he acts as a DJ.

Altogether, there are four defendants who will be tried for 242 simple murders with possible intent, when the risk of killing is assumed, even without intention. The number corresponds to the fatal victims of the fire. In addition, they are also charged with 636 attempted murders, the number of wounded at the time.

The other three defendants are:

Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, partner of the nightclub Kiss

Mauro Londero Homann, partner of the nightclub Kiss

Marcelo Jesus dos Santos, musician

Judgment on the fire at the Kiss nightclub

After almost nine years of waiting, and expected to last from 10 to 15 days, it starts this Wednesday (1st) the trial of the four people accused of being responsible for the fire at the nightclub Kiss, which left 242 dead and 636 victims.

It will be up to a seven-person jury to decide whether the four defendants —the club’s partners, Elissandro Spohr and Mauro Hoffmann, and the band members Gurizada Fandangueira, Marcelo dos Santos and Luciano Leão— are guilty of the crimes of murder and attempted murder for eventual intent (when the person takes the risk of killing someone with their actions) for the fire that occurred in the early morning hours of January 27, 2013 in Santa Maria, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul.

The TJ-RS (Tribunal de Justiça of Rio Grande do Sul) initially drew the names of 150 jurors to compose the jury. The morning before the start of the trial, the final draw will take place leaving the seven of the so-called Council of Sentence. The plenary will start in the afternoon.

The judgment of one of the biggest tragedies in the country was transferred from Santa Maria to Porto Alegre at the request of three of the defendants. They argue that the climate in the city might not guarantee the jury’s impartiality.