Defendant’s Defense Brings Counsel Against Prosecutor

The defense of one of the partners at the Kiss nightclub Elissandro Spohr, known as Kiko, filed today with a representation against the prosecutor Lúcia Helena Callegari. The representative of the MP-RS (Rio Grande do Sul Public Ministry) serves in the Spohr Jury Court and three other defendants for the fire in the nightclub, which killed 242 people and injured 636 others. The prosecutor classified the measure as “factoid”. and “theater”.

The trial started today in Porto Alegre and is expected to last for about 15 days. The tragedy occurred in Santa Maria on January 27, 2013. Ao UOL, the deputy attorney general for institutional affairs of the MP-RS, Julio César de Melo, noted that the agency has not yet taken “formal knowledge” of the representation.

Attorney Jader Marques, who represents Kiko, understands that the prosecution has “examined the lives of the jurors”, using “the apparatus of the State” when carrying out investigations in the Integrated Consultations system, in which it is possible to verify criminal records, among other information personal. The list, according to Marques, is formed in November of each year, for the following year.

Regarding the “debauchery in life” of the jurors, stated by Marques, the MP’s representative classified it as “inappropriate expression” and said that the consultation of information from the jurors is a customary situation. “We have an agreement with the State of Rio Grande do Sul, which serves to provide information in several areas, including the formation of the annual list of judges. This Integrated Consultation is one of the tools used to assess the suitability of the jurors which are selected from that list,” said Deputy Attorney General.

The defense of the Kiss partner also claims that the jurors were excluded from the annual list for “the simple fact that they have convicted relatives”, according to an excerpt of a press release.

For the lawyer, this exclusion criterion “does not remove the person’s suitability”. “Not only those who participate in this trial, but a list with more than a thousand names of people who had their lives investigated. This is an important fact for this and other processes”, justifies Jader referring to the Integrated Consultation system.

Only concern is that jurors feel safe, says prosecutor

At a press conference, prosecutor Lúcia Helena said that each juror is consulted to guarantee security for the participants in the Sentence Council.

“We are very concerned about security because we have here in Porto Alegre most of our defendants are factions, residents, members of large factions. (…) We have to preserve the jurors, my concern is that all jurors feel secure in entering the Jury Court and exiting the Jury Court. (…) That is the sole and exclusive concern.”

The prosecutor noted that the jurors are taken to the house together and that one ends up finding out where the other lives. Therefore, background checks and other situations are consulted to prevent anyone from joining, even indirectly, a criminal faction.

The MP’s representative noted that even relatives of those convicted of murder, for example, may be left out of the list. And that data is cross-checked, which also analyzes visits to prisons.

The prosecutor called Marques’ representation in the CNMP “factoid” and “theater”.

“Today he just wanted to do a factoid, I regret this type of posture, which I don’t think is a posture to be worked on. He wanted to destabilize me and he won’t succeed, because that doesn’t destabilize me, I’m doing my job, as well as my colleagues.”