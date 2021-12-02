Defender Mateus Silva leaves Ituano and has a verbal agreement with Cruzeiro; Léo Santos leaves the Burrow | cruise

Cruzeiro has a verbal agreement with 26-year-old defender Mateus Silva, who participated in Ituano’s Serie B access campaign this season. The player will not renew his contract with the São Paulo club, as he seeks “greater flights” in his career. The initial bond stated is for one year.

The player informed Ituano that he would not renew the contract for seeking “new challenges” in his career and that he had a proposal. The offer is from Cruzeiro, which seeks to format a new group of defenders.

This season, the player has 23 matches and three goals scored. He started in the Series C campaign. Mateus SILva is from the Ituano base, but he played on loan from São Bento-SP, Imperatriz-MA, Guarani-SC and Criciúma.

1 of 3 Mateus Silva, Ituano defender — Photo: Fernando Roberto/Ituano FC Mateus Silva, Ituano defender — Photo: Fernando Roberto/Ituano FC

For Ituano, in all, Mateus played 76 games, scored six goals and provided an assist. In a message, on its official website, Ituano thanked the player for having “honored the club’s shirt in this period” and wished him luck.

The athlete’s staff preferred not to talk about Cruzeiro’s onslaught, which, in turn, does not comment on ongoing negotiations. The information of the settlement sent was initially disclosed by the Itatiaia radio and confirmed by ge.

Mateus Silva is Cruzeiro’s second hire for 2022, the second for the defensive sector. The club has also hit the arrival of experienced defender Maicon.

Who will not stay in Cruzeiro for the next season is defender Léo Santos, who was loaned by Ituano himself, who will use it in the next season. There were 11 games for Fox, and the longest sequence (five games) occurred with Mozart, the coach who was in charge of Cruzeiro when Léo was hired.

2 of 3 Léo Santos in air ball play for Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Léo Santos in air ball play for Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

At Cruzeiro, another novelty is defender Arthur. He had his contract reactivated with the club, after returning from a loan from Brasil de Pelotas-RS. Its use is still uncertain.