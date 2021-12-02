DefesaNet – Brazil – Russia – BR-RU

? FM Sergey #Lavrov: Brazil is Russia’s strategic partner. We cooperate both in various bilateral formats that are to a great extent unique, & within the #UN, #G20 & #BRICS. ???? #RussiaBrazil relations are based on friendship, mutual respect. ? https://t.co/SUa9NwLlFu pic.twitter.com/4bYNTLOvP5 — MFA Russia ?? (@mfa_russia) November 30, 2021





This Tuesday, Russia reiterated its strategic partnership with Brazil and celebrated the country’s entry, in January 2022, into the United Nations Security Council, which will enable an increase in bilateral cooperation.

“New possibilities are opened up, given that, from January 1st, Brazil will be a member of the UN Security Council, which will include new work directions for our close association,” stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov , upon receiving the Brazilian chancellor, Carlos França, in Moscow.

The head of Russian diplomacy highlighted the strategic partnership between the two countries and stated that Moscow and Brasilia cooperate closely, both in bilateral formats, unique in many aspects, such as the UN, the G20 and the BRICS bloc.

“Our relationships have traditionally developed on the basis of friendship, mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests, regardless of the circumstances,” explained Lavrov.

France, in turn, stated that 2022 will be a special year for ties between the two countries, “as we will work together in the United Nations Security Council, in which we must also celebrate that besides us, everyone is represented. the BRICS countries”, in reference to South Africa, China and India.

The Brazilian chancellor guaranteed that the country will also seek to strengthen over the next year the strategic partnership with Russia, “in particular, considering that this will be the last year of President Jair Bolsonaro in office”.

França also guaranteed that he expects to give a lot of work to the new ambassador of Brazil in Moscow, Rodrigo Baena Soares, who will present his credentials this Wednesday to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Coronavirus

Brazil and Russia defend ‘agency rapprochement’ to approve use of Sputnik

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, defended, in a meeting with the chancellor of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, the removal of the locks that prevent the use of the vaccine against covid-19 Sputnik V in Brazil.

“We reached the conclusion that we must bring positions between our regulatory agencies closer together, in order to withdraw the current demands,” said the member of the Brazilian government, at a press conference given together with Lavrov, in Moscow.

France highlighted that there is a commitment between Brazil and the World Health Organization (WHO), that when the agency approves the vaccine developed in Russia, it will be “automatically authorized” in the country.

The chancellor explained that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of Sputnik V “with some conditions, but recalled that representatives of the regulatory body were recently in Russia to debate the outstanding issues.

At the meeting with Lavrov, France celebrated the rates of the vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Brazil.

“A large part of Brazilians are already vaccinated against the new coronavirus. In addition, a booster dose is already being offered,” stated the chancellor.

The minister explained that pharmaceutical companies, such as União Química, had already signed contracts to produce Sputnik and other components, such as insulin.

At the end of the meeting, France and Lavrov signed an agreement for political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, for the period 2022 to 2025.

The chancellor of Brazil also thanked the Russian for supporting the country’s candidacy for a permanent seat on the Security Council of the United Nations, which was achieved for the next two years.

In 2022 and 2023, our countries will be able to work together for peace in the UN Security Council. Brazil and Russia share common values ​​such as sovereignty, respect for international law, the UN, and non-interference,” said França.

The minister also highlighted that the Brics, a group formed by Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China and India, is also a forum that can influence the international agenda.

On the commercial front, France said “with satisfaction” that exchanges between the two countries have recovered the levels prior to the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

Lavrov estimated the trade flow between Russia and Brazil at US$ 5 billion (R$ 28.05 billion) in the first nine months of the year, which would represent an increase of 70% compared to the same period in 2020.

The Russian chancellor also pointed out that a deepening of the strategic partnership between Moscow and Brasilia was agreed today, as well as a coordination in the policies of both in the international scenario.

During the first visit to Russia, France even invited Lavrov to be in Brazil.