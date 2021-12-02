A new session of the Gizmodo Brazil, the “Learn How”.

Here you will receive essential tips that will help you decide to buy a new electronic device to use in your daily life.

In times of pandemic, studying and working from home became a necessary routine. For your own well-being, investing in good equipment helps (a lot!) in the performance of tasks. With an eye on that, we’ve separated information to help you make a choice that always haunts your head when choosing:

Desktop or notebook, which is better for you?

know how from now on:

portability

If you are looking for mobility, the ideal device for you is a notebook. Depending on the purpose of the machine, it can be a little bigger, heavier and a little more difficult to transport. However, as technology advances, internal components get smaller and smaller, take up less space, and notebooks consequently get smaller and thinner.

Component replacement and maintenance

An advantage of desktops in relation to notebooks, it is the possibility of exchanging internal components of the machine. In desktop computers, each part can be exchanged by the user and replaced by more modern and powerful ones with relative ease. Maintenance is also simpler than in notes.

Notebooks, in turn, do not allow for some internal components to be replaced, such as a processor and graphics chip, which are normally soldered on the device’s motherboard. This makes all the difference for those who want a computer to play and who demand upgrades to keep running games from newer generations. The only possible changes are the RAM memory sticks and the addition of SSD.

Some notebook brands have desktop components, which is the case of the 2 AM E550, note developed for games, which can be equipped with parts with better performance compared to parts traditionally included in mobile devices.

Processor

Components such as processors, for example, are initially manufactured with a focus on desktops, to later undergo changes and adaptation to notebook models. Therefore, the notebook processor has limitations that can bother the user in certain tasks.

More powerful processors, which demand more energy and generate more heat, may not perform as expected, precisely because of the device’s hardware limitation. Taking that into account, if you need a lot of processing power, a desktop might be worth it.

Prices

A positive point for the desktops without a doubt it’s the prices. Even with components identical to notebooks, they are cheaper. This is a topic to consider, especially if you are looking for a gamer PC, as it won’t have the typical limitations of notebook hardware and can be purchased for a lower price.

Now you’ve decided what you’re going to buy, but you still need to consider the best configuration to carry out your tasks without any problems.

If you’re going to use your new computer just to work or study without cumbersome programs, the versions with Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM memory are a little cheaper options. If you need to do more complex tasks and run programs that demand a little more power from your hardware, computers with Intel Core i3 or Ryzen 3 with 4GB of RAM can be great options.

If you are going to use heavy programs such as video editors or perform some 3D modeling tasks, you will need more powerful components. From there it’s worth thinking about computers with Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM, and if you want more processing power, machines equipped with Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 with at least 8GB of RAM may better suit your needs. needs. But it is noteworthy that computers with more powerful components are much more expensive.

2AM E550 notebook

The 2 AM E550 notebook comes with 1TB of HD storage plus a 128GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, ideal for playing newer games, 9th generation Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM memory. The notebook has a 15.6-inch screen and a backlit keyboard. You are sure to have great experiences with your favorite games.

Intel computer

The Intel computer comes with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM and 240GB SSD, ‎19.5 inch screen and Linux operating system. The computer is ideal for working and runs slightly heavier image and video editing and 3D modeling software. The device may have issues for tasks that require more processing power like editing 4K videos.

All in One Computer Positive

With a 21.5-inch screen, the Positivo Al in One, with its super slim design, is ideal for those users who don’t want to take up too much space with a desktop computer. The computer comes equipped with 2-core Intel Celeron, 500GB hard drive memory and 4GB RAM memory.

LG All in One computer

With a Quad Core processor, 4GB RAM and 500GB HD and the most affordable price, the All in One computer from LG is great for anyone looking for a machine to study or to do simple work tasks. The device has a 21.5-inch IPS Full HD screen and ultra-thin edges.