Diagnosis of rare lung disease can take up to 5 years; see symptoms – 12/02/2021

People living with rare lung diseases find it a long way to go before receiving a correct diagnosis. On average, 36% of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), scleroderma with pulmonary involvement (IPD-ES) and other interstitial lung diseases (IPDs) state that the longest step was between diagnosis and initiation of treatment.

Then, the time between the suspicion of the disease, the request and the performance of specific tests (26%) appeared. From a medical point of view, the longest stage of the patient’s journey is pre-diagnosis.

The numbers are part of the survey “Panorama of rare lung diseases in Brazil”, by German pharmaceutical Boehringer Ingelheim with the Datafolha Institute. Altogether, 101 physicians, 90 patients and 50 caregivers took part in the analysis.

Women are the majority (78%) of the interviewed patients, with an average age of 51 years. About eight out of ten are not economically active – which can happen because of the pulmonary involvement that diseases can cause.

From symptoms to diagnosis

According to the survey, in the case of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the average time for diagnosis is three years. According to doctors, 68% of patients with scleroderma with pulmonary involvement take a year to start treatment and 42% report a delay of almost four years.

In other interstitial lung diseases, 28% of patients took more than four years to get a correct diagnosis and the average age at which they were diagnosed is 43 years.

Among these patients, 10% stated that the worsening occurred within two years. Regarding contact with mold, which can cause one of the most common types of interstitial lung disease, hypersensitivity pneumonia, 36% of patients had or are in constant contact with mold.

Main symptoms and when to seek help

These three rare diseases have symptoms in common. The main ones are fatigue during physical exertion, tiredness, shortness of breath and dry cough, according to Adalberto Rubin, head of the pulmonology service at Santa Casa de Porto Alegre.

“These are the symptoms that the three diseases present most frequently, but there are other specific signs for each of them”, he explains.

Rubin says that when fatigue breaks out of the pattern and other respiratory symptoms arise, it is important to have a medical appointment. “The specialist can make the diagnosis and give the appropriate treatment”, he says.

Among the main symptoms, the survey showed that it was almost unanimous: 97% of people with the evaluated diseases had or present tiredness, fatigue or weakness and 96% shortness of breath. Cough is another very common symptom, present in 81% of patients.

Limitations and risk factors

Physical effort is the most mentioned by patients in relation to the limitations that the group of diseases can cause: 69% have limitations in physical activities and 33% in household activities.

Among the main risk factors for disease, 42% of patients said they smoked or had passive contact with tobacco.

Risk factors cited by patients and caregivers are exposure to smoke and chemicals (93% patients and 80% caregivers).

“Some types of interstitial lung diseases are determined by contact with chemicals, such as ammonia, i.socyanates and heavy metals” explains Rubin.