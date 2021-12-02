Did Globo cut Camila Queiroz from the year-end vignette? know the truth

Camila Queiroz was cut from the year-end vignette of the Globe? That was the question that many asked themselves after the actress not appearing in the channel’s campaign, released this Wednesday (01).

During the break from Um Lugar ao Sol, the Rio de Janeiro channel launched the traditional end-of-the-year vignette with the artists of its cast. In Jornal Nacional, he warned that names that were on the air or that would be in 2022 would appear.

Why didn’t Camila Queiroz show up?

But why didn’t Camila Queiroz appear in the end-of-year vignette? Did Globo cut it? Many netizens wondered about this after realizing that she was not in the campaign video.

The situation has already been clarified by the broadcaster itself. The actress does not appear in the vignette with the cast of the channel because she simply did not record participation. Apparently, only artists with a fixed contract were called.

In an article posted on its official website, Globo claimed that the information that Camila was cut from the campaign is false. “The actress has never recorded participation in the vignette. Therefore, it could not have had its presence cut off”, he said.

Troubled departure from Globo

Protagonist of Secret Truths 2, Camila left the network in November in a very troubled way. With the covid-19 pandemic, plot recordings were delayed. Because of this, it exceeded the period of the contract signed by Globo with the cast.

Due to the unforeseen event, the network had to extend the bond with the actors for another seven days to complete the shooting. That’s when the impasse started with the actress. She would have made a series of demands to sign the contract extension and record her last scenes in Globoplay’s plot.

According to Globo, Camila “wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel”. In addition, “it required a formal commitment that it would be part of an eventual third season of the work”. The broadcaster also claimed that the artist made “other unacceptable contractual demands”.

Without a hit for the extension of the bond, the Rio channel decided to dismiss the actress. Thereby, O ending of Secret Truths 2 without her presence. Angel’s final sequences were adapted by author Walcyr Carrasco and a double was used to play the character.

In Globo’s year-end vignette, in addition to Camila Queiroz, a big name from the network was left out. It’s about Fátima Bernardes. The presenter of the Meeting, however, only did not appear in the campaign because she had undergone surgery in October, when the material was recorded.