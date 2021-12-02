Director Olivia de Carrossel, actress Noemi Gerbelli dies at 68 · TV News

Actress with successful works in theater and on television, Noemi Gerbelli died at the age of 68 this Wednesday (1st). The death was confirmed by the artist Vannessa Gerbelli, the veteran’s niece. One of Noemi’s most striking characters was the tough director Olívia Veidar, from the soap opera Carrossel (2012), shown on SBT.

“Certain pains are mute. Today, this person was so important in my life. He opened my paths to the theater and was, in many moments of my youth, a teacher, a protector. Noemi Gerbelli, actress from São Paulo, my aunt. Stay with God and the angels,” wrote Vannessa, who posted a photo of her aunt on Instagram.

In the comments, famous people lamented the news. “My feelings,” Beth Goulart reacted. “Wow, how sad. I’ve always linked your image with hers. That’s how we met. My feelings”, wished actor Marcelo Laham.

Ilana Kaplan, the teacher Matilde de Carrossel, also left a message in Vannessa’s post. “Oh, what sad news. I’m very sorry. My duo from Carrousel and Patrulha Salvadora. An extraordinary actress. Dear colleague. I’ll be sorely missed,” wrote the artist.

The cause of death was not revealed by the family. Check out the post:

Career in TV and Theater

Noemi Gerbelli’s career as an actress began in the 1970s, when she appeared in comedies such as Trair e Coçar é Só Begin and Porca Miséria. In 1998, he received the Apetesp Award (Association of Producers of Theater Shows of the State of São Paulo) for his role as the character Cuca, in the play No Reino das Águas Claras.

In addition to acting, he directed shows such as Jeitinho Brasileiro and As Irmãs Siamesas. In the 2000s, he participated in plays such as As Cinzas de Mãe and Os Sete Gatinhos.

On television, she participated in productions such as A Diarista (2004-2007), Os Normais (2001-2003), Presença de Anita (2001) and A Favorita (2008), on Globo, where she made her last work, in the novel Deus Salve o Rei (2018).

With a flair for comedy, he was part of the cast of the program Vila Maluca (2004-2006), on Rede TV!. In 2012, she became the director Olívia in the remake of the soap opera Carrossel. That year, she gave an interview to the website O Fuxico and commented on how she was chosen for the role.

“It was by chance. The director was watching a video of a pilot I did in Cultura, with the set design staff. The set designer showed the painting and details of a school she prepared, and in this scene I appeared as a teacher, kind of crazy. Then he called me to see if I could play the character. I agreed right away!”, he said.

Still on Silvio Santos’ station, he participated in Patrulha Salvadora (2014) and was in Carinha de Anjo (2016), currently repeated on SBT.