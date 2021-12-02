Discover the R$ 11.9 million mansion of singer Eduardo Costa, who is involved in the denunciation of embezzlement

RIO – Singer Eduardo Costa has put up for sale the mansion he received in the real estate transaction that earned him an accusation of embezzlement. The artist was denounced last Thursday by the 12th Public Prosecutor’s Office of Belo Horizonte for having paid for this property (located in Pampulha, in the capital of Minas Gerais) with another house (in Escarpas do Lago, in the city of Capitólio), but omitting the pending court cases the latter during the negotiation.

While the singer is trying to dispose of the property in Pampulha, the owners of the mansion in Capitol Hill have been dealing with tax debts, repossession actions and requests for the demolition of a part built on a prohibited area.

The Pampulha mansion cost R$9 million. And now it is on sale, by the singer, for R$ 11.9 million. The property has luxurious attributes, such as three kitchens, two pantries, office, maids quarters, wine cellar, bar, barbecue, fireplace, swimming pool, deck, sauna, home theater, winter garden and panoramic views.





The artist intends to sell the furnished property, and some pieces stand out: sculptures of panthers scattered around the house, white, gold and black. One of them is by the pool and appears to be drinking water.

According to Arnaldo Soares Alves, lawyer for the victims, the house in Escarpas do Lago, on Capitol Hill, offered as part of the payment for the purchase of the house in Pampulha, is not registered in a notary’s office, information that was omitted by the artist during the negotiation. For this reason, the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais filed the complaint for embezzlement.

– INPS was not collected from the house, it is not registered in the city hall for IPTU purposes, it is not regularized in the city hall, none of that exists – said the lawyer to GLOBO.

According to the defense, the contract for the purchase of the mansion was drawn up by Eduardo Costa’s lawyers, and it states that the property offered was free and unencumbered.

– The singer admitted during the hearing that the contract was drawn up by his lawyers and that the document stated that the property had no pending litigation. Customers did not have access to the discussion of this clause. The deed of the property should have been issued in 120 days and the couple discovered, after this period, that the house was in repossession action, and the actions called for the demolition of a good part of the property – explained the lawyer.

A swimming pool, gym, kitchen and bedroom were built in the irregular area, says the lawyer.

– As it built on land below Quota 769, it was the target of an action by Furnas in 2012 and 2013, prior to the negotiation [de compra e venda do imóvel, que ocorreu em 2015]. He hid this information. There are two lawsuits against him asking for the demolition of part of that property, and as he obtained illicit advantage for himself, it constitutes embezzlement. At the time, I proposed an action seeking the nullity of this clause [que afirma que o terreno não possui pendências jurídicas].