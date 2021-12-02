Do current vaccines work against Ômicron variant?

Much is speculated about what is to come after the discovery of the Ômicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the coronavirus, on November 24, identified in South Africa. or whether the available vaccines will take effect has yet to be answered — but some experts have already begun to draw up possible scenarios.

Because of the high number of mutations — 50 in all, more than 30 in the spike protein (S), which helps the virus enter the human cell — the World Health Organization (WHO) classified B.1.1,529 as a variant of concern (VOC). It is not yet known whether the new strain will be able to resist the available immunizers.

Scientists around the world are trying to answer these questions. Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of the pharmaceutical company Moderna, said in an interview with the Financial Times that, it seems, there will be a significant drop in immunity. He just doesn’t know how impactful this will be and that we’ll have to wait for the data — which isn’t likely to come out until the next few weeks.

Scientists are still unsure about the effectiveness of vaccines against the Ômicron variant, which has more than 50 mutations (Photo: RossHelen/Envato Elements)

Will vaccines be effective against the Ômicron variant?

The immunizing agents developed so far have shown themselves to be efficient in combating other strains of the coronavirus, such as the most contagious one so far, Delta. However, the large number of mutations in Ômicron is what puts the world on alert.

mRNA vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, carry part of the genetic code of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with edits so that our cells “read the message” of the RNA and make protein S. Once introduced into the body , the immune system identifies the antigen and generates a combat response capable of protecting us if we become infected with covid-19.

On the other hand, there are doses, such as AstraZeneca and CoronaVac, formulated with the so-called viral vector, an inactivated virus that has a genetic code inside. In this case, the immune response is a process similar to the previous one. Our body identifies the invading agent and works by producing defense cells.

Immunologist Jorge Kalil Filho, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo, told the BBC that the case of Ômicron is a little different. According to him, this variant carries many mutations in strategic places, such as the region of the spike that binds to the cell’s receptor — the S protein. .

Possible scenarios for Ômicron, according to science

There is still not enough data to know whether B.1.1.529 will circumvent the immunity acquired in these nearly two years of pandemic. But experts have already traced situations that could occur, taking into account the vaccination and immune response data so far.

In the first of them, the immunity of those who already had covid-19 or who took the recommended doses of vaccine remains sufficiently high. In a second possible situation, there may be a drop in immunity, but most of those who are vaccinated or have already been infected continue with a good level of protection against the most serious forms of the disease. And finally, the loss of acquired defense is great, and part of the population becomes more vulnerable again, especially the elderly and people with comorbidities.

It is important to emphasize that all these scenarios are speculations based on the information available so far. Researchers are trying to look for answers in blood samples from people vaccinated or recovered from the covid and testing in the laboratory to see the reaction of the material with the micron.

Kalil Filho believes that this strategy gives us an idea of ​​whether the antibodies are able to neutralize the new variant in a similar way to what happened with other previous versions of the coronavirus. In addition, another way to monitor the loss of effectiveness of vaccines is to observe what happens in places where the variant circulates more intensely and compare diagnostic tests with the number of cases to the number of people vaccinated.

In the worst-case scenario, the elderly population would again suffer from the Ômicron variant (Photo: Erika8213/Envato Elements)

Ômicron cases in the world

With only a week of knowledge of the variant by WHO, the new strain of coronavirus is already present in all continents and in dozens of countries, including Brazil. South Africa is facing an outbreak of Ômicron infections.

Waasila Jassat, a public health specialist at the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases, told a news conference that about 87% of those in the province are not fully vaccinated. In addition, there is a high number of young children needing hospitalization.

The immunologist Cristina Bonorino, from the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre, heard by the BBC report, said that the big problem is precisely this. If we continue in this situation of not vaccinating a large part of the world, such as the poorest countries in Africa and Asia, at one time or another a new variant will emerge with mutations that manage to escape vaccines entirely.

The World Health Organization continues to recommend that the world not relax restrictive measures such as the wearing of masks and social distancing. The indication is that countries continue to advance with vaccination campaigns for the entire population indicated.

Anvisa’s position on vaccines and Ômicron

The National Health Surveillance Agency announced that it is working with other international agencies and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the response on the possible impacts of the Ômicron variant.

In a note, the regulatory body states that the expectation is that in the coming weeks, data on the new strain will already be available for evaluation. In the case of booster doses, Anvisa affirms its commitment to act with agility in allowing vaccine updates.

The statement also says that the agency has already sent an update request to all authorized immunization developers in the country — Pfizer, Butantan, Fiocruz and Janssen — to understand the progress of studies on immunization. But he recognizes that it takes time for Ômicron’s genetic analysis to be available.

Meanwhile, the recommendation is that the entire population maintain prevention against covid-19, adopting precautionary measures such as the use of a mask, hand hygiene and social distancing. Furthermore, it reinforces the need for vaccination for all, as well as the booster doses available.

Source: BBC Brazil; WHO; The globe; Financial Times; Anvisa