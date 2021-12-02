Doctor Jairo · I have a lot of back pain; what can I do?

“Doctor, I have had a lot of back pain. What can I do?”

Almost everyone, at some point in their life, has suffered from back pain. This is a very common complaint, but it ends up directly impacting a person’s work and quality of life.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), of 60% to 70% of adults face the problem at least once in their lifetime. In addition, the number of children and teenagers suffering from back pain has also increased in recent times.

Check out:

Can you avoid it?

There are some strategies that can help alleviate or even prevent back pain. Check it out:

Take breaks during professional or leisure activities that can damage the spine, as is the case of people who spend a lot of time in front of the computer. Intervals are critical; Do not smoke! Tobacco can also contribute to back pain, as it interferes with the irrigation of blood vessels that somehow carry nutrients to the spine; Try to be with the proper body weight. Being overweight or obese can hurt your back; pay attention and take care of your posture ; try to manage stress , it can worsen your health, including causing back pain.