Doctor who has amputated more than 15 penises in Vilhena explains how to prevent limb cancer

If you prefer, listen to the audio version



FOLHA DO SUL ON LINE interviewed, this Wednesday morning, 01, urologist Nilton Migiyama, who has been working for 17 years in cities in the Southern Cone of Rondônia, and he spoke about the lectures he gave during “Novembro Azul” , World Prostate Cancer Month.

Migiyama, who has been doing this voluntary work for several years, spoke to dozens of people at health centers, associations and even in the rural area of ​​Vilhena, addressing issues related to men’s health. In addition to prostate cancer, the professional also addressed other diseases that affect men, including sexual dysfunctions.

Among the topics covered, the doctor spoke about premature ejaculation, which affects many men and makes their sex life difficult. The problem has treatment and can be corrected with correct follow-up.

HAS A CURE

The urologist explained that prostate cancer has a cure rate of over 90% when detected early. The patient himself can feel some signs of the disease, such as difficulty urinating, blood in the urine and pain in the back and pelvic region. “But if you take longer to seek medical help, then it becomes more difficult to treat and the disease progresses to serious conditions”, he warns

MALE OVERSIGHT

However, there is another problem that, unfortunately, has no solution and is much more common than people imagine: penile cancer, whose main cause is poor hygiene (UNDERSTAND HERE).

Migiyama admits that male clientele are always more careless about their health than women. Due to prejudice or taboos, men fail to seek medical care even when they feel the symptoms of a disease.

JUST CUTTING

When penile cancer reaches an advanced stage, the only solution is to amputate the limb, which can be partially or completely removed. In either case, the affected person’s sex life ends. During this period that he serves in the region, Migiyama has already amputated more than 15 penises, which gives an average of almost one per year.

“It is necessary to explain the situation and ask for psychological help to assist the patient who is going through this situation. Many end up understanding, because they know it’s an amputation or facing the worsening of cancer”, says Nilton.

Surgeries to amputate cancerous penises were carried out until last year in Vilhena, but today men in this situation are referred to the Hospital de Amor, in Porto Velho. At the unit, which handles cancer cases, doctors are already performing the procedure and starting radio and chemotherapy sessions, when the cases require it.

HYGIENE

With soap and water, men can remove dirt, which is the main cause of cancer. Many, however, because of phimosis (the layer of skin that covers the glans), end up not properly cleaning the limb.

Source: FOLHA DO SUL ON LINE

read the full article

