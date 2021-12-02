don’t recognize a purchase on the card? See how to contest

Do you know how to dispute purchases on Caixa’s credit card? Basically, this process can be performed whenever a charge appears that you do not recognize, such as a purchase that was not made by you, or payment for a subscription that should have already been cancelled. In addition, you can also contest an unsolicited withdrawal. So, to teach you step-by-step how to dispute your Caixa credit card, check out the following.

So, first, to contest unrecognized purchases or withdrawals, simply access the Caixa Cartão app and go to the “Contest” option. Next, go to “Purchase History”, select the unrecognized purchase/withdrawal and the Cards App will show you the details. If you still decide that you are not aware of the transaction, continue.

Now, you must select the “Dispute” option, right below the detail, and proceed to register the dispute process. Remembering that, as provided for in the contract, there is a period of 90 days to dispute the expenses. After that, you will no longer be able to place the order.

Finally, with the Caixa Cartão app, individual and corporate customers can access information and services about their card anytime and anywhere. In addition, the application has a series of essential services, such as PDF invoice view, barcode information for invoice payment, additional and virtual card limit change, transaction history, card release for international use, among others.

Image: Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock.com