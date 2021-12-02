double allowance of up to R$ 2.4 thousand has new payment dates in 2022; check out · Mediamax Newspaper

Payments from PIS-PASEP of up to R$2.4 thousand in 2022 will have new payment dates. The allowance had been suspended in 2021 due to the covid pandemic and must be paid in double next year, because there will be two releases: one for the base year 2020 and another for 2021, being the value of a current minimum wage (forecast of R$ 1.2 thousand for the next year) for each period.

In this way, the benefit will be paid from january to december of each fiscal year to the workers identified by the employers in the previous year.

Currently, PIS-PASEP is paid from July until June of the following year. In 2022, the calendar will still be released by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund, but it will take place within the same year.

Thus, the receipt calendar takes into account the worker’s month of birth of the private sector and according to the final registration number in the case of public servants.

For employees of private companies, PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. As for the civil service, Banco do Brasil is responsible for PASEP payments.

Are entitled to salary bonus about 23 million workers.

How much will I get from PIS-PASEP?

Remember that the allowance is proportional to the number of months worked, Look:

Anyone who worked a month should receive — R$ 100

Anyone who worked for two months should receive — R$ 200

Those who worked for three months should receive — BRL 300

Those who worked for four months should receive — R$400

Anyone who worked for five months should receive — R$400

Anyone who worked for six months should receive — R$600

Those who worked seven months should receive — R$700

Those who worked for eight months should receive — R$ 800

Those who worked for nine months should receive — R$900

Those who worked for ten months should receive — R$1,000

Those who worked for eleven months should receive — BRL 1,100

Anyone who worked twelve months should receive — R$ 1,200

who receives the allowance

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is paid to workers who work in private companies, while the PASEP (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Heritage) is intended for public servants.

O salary allowanceprovided for in the law is the constitutional benefit of the worker’s right that:

Have been registered for at least 5 years in PIS;

Has received from an employer an average remuneration of up to 2 (two) minimum wages in the period worked in the base year;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;

It can be found in the RAIS – Annual Social Information Report – relevant to the base year.

These same requirements are maintained in relation to citizens who also work for at least 30 days during 2021.

It is important to highlight that, for workers who receive PIS, payment is made at Caixa Econômica, lottery houses or Caixa Aqui correspondents. In turn, those who are entitled to PASEP receive at Banco do Brasil.