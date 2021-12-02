Driver strike: 900 buses stop circulating in Belo Horizonte this Thursday – General

Strike: 1.2 million users will have only 60% of the capital’s fleet (photo: Vander Bras/PBH) Thursday (2/12) promises inconvenience and delays to users of public transport in Belo Horizonte. With the strike by bus drivers at midnight, at least 912 of the 2,281 buses available in the capital – according to data from BHTrans – should stop circulating.

This means that around 1.2 million people – the municipality’s daily average number of passengers – will have only 60% of the total fleet to travel.

The minimum percentage of collective transport operation was defined last night (December 1st) by the Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region (TRT-MG). Failure to comply with the court decision results in a fine of R$50,000 to the Belo Horizonte and Region Road Workers Union (STTRBH), which articulates the stoppage.

Strikers are also not allowed to damage the assets of the concessionaire companies, or prevent the entry and exit of employees who want to occupy their jobs.

reinforced subway

The subway can be an alternative to avoid the long wait at bus stops in the capital. The Brazilian Company of Urban Trains of Belo Horizonte (CBTU/BH) informed that it will increase travel today.

According to a statement released yesterday by the CBTU, there will be more trains available to the population while the strike lasts. The company intends to replace simple vehicles (4 cars) with coupled (8 cars), according to demand at the stations.

Another measure announced is the maintenance for a longer time of the interval of 7 to 10 minutes between trips, normally adopted during peak hours.

understand the strike

The highways claim to have had no increase for two years and claim a 9% readjustment, plus the adjustment of salaries by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

The category even crossed its arms on November 22, but suspended the strike 24 hours later, after signaling an agreement by the Union of Public Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (Setra-BH).

The proposal presented by Setra-BH, however, did not please the drivers, as it includes a 9% increase, but excludes the replacement of wages due to inflation, the main reason for the strike movement.

After two assemblies held yesterday, the workers then decided to resume the work stoppage.