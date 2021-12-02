Driver strike: 900 buses stop circulating in Belo Horizonte this Thursday – General

Thursday (2/12) promises inconvenience and delays to users of public transport in Belo Horizonte. With the strike by bus drivers at midnight, at least 912 of the 2,281 buses available in the capital – according to data from BHTrans – should stop circulating.
Strikers are also not allowed to damage the assets of the concessionaire companies, or prevent the entry and exit of employees who want to occupy their jobs.
reinforced subway
According to a statement released yesterday by the CBTU, there will be more trains available to the population while the strike lasts. The company intends to replace simple vehicles (4 cars) with coupled (8 cars), according to demand at the stations.
Another measure announced is the maintenance for a longer time of the interval of 7 to 10 minutes between trips, normally adopted during peak hours.
understand the strike
The highways claim to have had no increase for two years and claim a 9% readjustment, plus the adjustment of salaries by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).
The category even crossed its arms on November 22, but suspended the strike 24 hours later, after signaling an agreement by the Union of Public Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (Setra-BH).
The proposal presented by Setra-BH, however, did not please the drivers, as it includes a 9% increase, but excludes the replacement of wages due to inflation, the main reason for the strike movement.
After two assemblies held yesterday, the workers then decided to resume the work stoppage.