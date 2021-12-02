e-Brasileirão 2021: GuiFera beats Alan Leal and is three-time champion | foot

Guilherme “GuiFera” is e-Brasileirão three-time champion. After beating Alan Leal in the penalty shootout, the 20-year-old player wins his third national title with the Santos shirt, being the second in a row. In addition to the cup, alvinegro takes home the prize of R$ 25,000. Vice-champion for the second time in the history of the PES tournament, the Flamengo representative got R$5,000.

1 of 2 GuiFera, from Santos, with e-Brasileirão 2021 champion trophy — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF GuiFera, from Santos, with the e-Brasileirão 2021 champion trophy — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

— I’m very happy, once again champion, I’m the greatest champion of the e-Brasileirão isolated. I was able to represent my favorite team, thank you very much, Santos nation, Peixão is once again at the top — spoke GuiFera to the sportv broadcast after the quarter.

To reach the decision of the e-Brasileirão 2021 GuiFera needed to overcome the surprise of this edition of the tournament. Felipe “Lipe Marthins” had a great campaign in the group stage, eliminated 2019 champion Thiago Avaré in the quarterfinals and arrived confident to face the two-time world champion. However, the representative of RB Bragantino failed to impose the style of play in both matches and was defeated in the aggregate score: 3-1 (2-1 in the first leg and 1-1 in the return).

Alan Leal, on the other hand, faced a prodigy in the semifinals. At just 16 years old, João Victor was no surprise as he has been representing Ceará since he was 13 years old in e-Brasileirão. The Flamengo player bet on experience and it worked. The victory by 6-3 (4-1 on the way and 2-2 on the return) in the aggregate took the carioca to the final of the national competition for the 2nd time.

While GuiFera was looking for the trichampionship in the third final of e-Brasileirão, Alan Leal dreamed of the first title after the runner-up in 2018. The Santos representative dominated the first match of the final and was ahead of the scoreboard twice. Despite not being able to create many opportunities, the Flamengo player took advantage of the submissions and left the first game with a draw in the 2nd half injury time.

Decisive, the return match started tense. With too many spaces, both players wasted chances. Alan Leal even put a ball on the crossbar with Vitinho, but then saw GuiFera take advantage of the defense’s failure to open the scoreboard in Game 2 of the final.

At the end of the 1st half, Vitinho redeemed himself with Flamengo’s fans and left everything the same. The match continued with light pressure from Santos in the last minutes, but no goals. The decision was left to penalties. In the collections, better for GuiFera and title for Santos.