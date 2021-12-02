e-Brasileirão 2021: three-time champion GuiFera considers a move to FIFA | foot

If the game doesn’t improve, if they don’t fix the bugs, this could have been my last (PES tournament) — reveals GuiFera in an exclusive interview with ge.

Called “Pelé do PES” by his rivals, the Santos player also said that he does not know what he will do if eFootball 2022 remains without championships and with all the problems that made it the worst game in Steam’s history. The trend is for GuiFera to go to Konami’s great rival, FIFA 22, which has an established competitive scene and has even held the first event of the season in South America.

— I already bought it (FIFA 22) — tells GuiFera after the e-Brasileirão trio.

The excitement of the second title in a row of e-Brasileirão and the R$ 25,000 prize pool did not prevent GuiFera from fighting for a stronger scenario. In an interview with GE, the player who represented Santos revealed that he is currently without a club and asked for more support from football teams for electronic sports in the country.

— I am very happy (to be the greatest PES champion in Brazil). It’s hard, we work a lot. Support is still not what we expect in the Brazilian PES scenario. We don’t get a lot of support. Clubs started to move more now. We demand this from clubs, to have a sports department because this is very important for us, to have this support. If we can get this far, imagine with support. I think that a structure is what we lack.