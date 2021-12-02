Ederson ‘shines’ in the end, City makes great goals, finishes with 100% of Gerrard at Aston Villa and remains glued to Chelsea

At Villa Park, Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva scored beautiful goals and commanded a victory away from home over Aston Villa, which for the time being keeps Manchester City in the vice-leadership of the Premier League, as Chelsea defeated Watford

O Manchester City remains firm and strong in pursuit of the leadership of the Premier League. This Wednesday (1), at Villa Park, in a commitment valid for round 14, the Citizens won the Aston Villa by 2 to 1 and are glued to the Chelsea, which still leads the dispute.

the matches of Aston Villa and Manchester City for the Premier League you follow LIVE with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

With the result, coach Pep Guardiola’s team added their fourth straight victory in the Premier League. With Chelsea’s victory over Watford, also on this Wednesday, City still ranks second in the competition, at one point of Blues.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Taking all competitions into account, City’s winning streak is even more positive: six wins in their last six games.

Villa, in turn, lost the first under the command of the new coach, Steven Gerrard, who won the first two games ahead of the team, but now it lost 100% utilization.

To win, you Citizens they had the brilliance of the Portuguese Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva to build the victory in Birmingham. The Portuguese duo puffed up the networks in the first half, making it 2-0 on the scoreboard even before the break.

The first to hit the net was the defender. On minute 27, Sterling made a great move on the left, confused Villa’s marking and crossed low on the edge of the area for Dias, who kicked the ball from outside the area and made it 1-0.

In the final minutes, more precisely at 43, it was Bernardo Silva’s turn to perfect. After a counter-attack that began in the defense field, Mahrez received a free kick from Fernandinho’s right, advanced and threw a shot to the Portuguese, who finished first in the area to expand.

On the way back from the break, the owners of the house still had a scare. With only 2 minutes of the ball rolling in the final stage, Watkins took advantage of a corner kick and finished hard inside the area, with no chances for Ederson, who still tried to get to the ball.

On minute 13, Villa came back to pressure and for a (very) little did not leave everything the same in the match. Defender Konsa tried to finish for the goal inside the area, taking advantage of Watkins’ rebound, but sent it out. He even complained about a possible penalty, after a stronger arrival by the City defense to take the ball.

At the end of the game, Gabriel Jesus had the chance to close the score and score the third, on 26 minutes, but he sent the submission away after receiving a good cross from Bernardo Silva, inside the area.

Best moments

Championship status

With the victory, City went to 32 points and is 2nd on the leaderboard, still 1 point away from Chelsea, who remain in the lead alone.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Aston Villa, on the other hand, wasted the chance to move up some positions in the table and remain in 13th, with 16 spots.

The guy: Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese had a great performance at Villa Park. In addition to the great goal, he also helped a lot in City’s advances in attack. The Portuguese also scored his third goal in the last four games for City in the Premier League.

Bernardo Silva scored a great goal in the first half during Aston Villa v Manchester City, for the Premier League Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Highlight for him too: Ederson

City’s Brazilian goalkeeper also shone in the away match, especially in the second half. In the second half of the final stage, the archer made a miraculous defense after a submission by Chukwuemeka, who came face to face with him, but was stopped.

Confrontation of great goals

In addition to the paintings by Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva, this second that he scored in a beautiful volley, Watkins also scored a beautiful goal. Villa’s 11 shirt showed opportunism and scored at the beginning of the second stage after taking a corner kick.



1 Related

Grealish meets Villa’s fans

Former Aston Villa player Jack Grealish started on the bench but came in late in the game. The striker, the most expensive reinforcement in City’s history, faced the former club for the first time.

upcoming games

Villa will return to the field for the Premier League on Sunday (5), at 1:30 pm, for a home match against the Leicester City, for round 15. The clash will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

On Saturday (4), for the same round, the Citizens go back to playing away from home, against the Watford, also broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Aston Villa 1 x 2 Manchester City

GOALS: Manchester City: Rúben Dias (27′ 1st T) and Bernardo Silva (43′ 1st T); Aston Villa: Watkins (2′ 2nd T)

ASTON VILLA: Emiliano Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings and Targett (Chukwuemeka); McGinn, Nakamba (Sanson) and Douglas Luiz; Buendia, Bailey (Ashley Young) and Watkins. Technician: Steven Gerrard.

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Aké and Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Rodri and Bernardo Silva; Gabriel Jesus (Grealish), Sterling and Mahrez. Technician: Pep Guardiola.