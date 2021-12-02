Elderly women who eat alone are at increased risk of heart problems – 12/01/2021

Study published in the journal menopause suggests that older women who eat their meals alone are at higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD). Researchers show the negative consequences of loneliness for food and offer possible explanations.

Women, CVD and eating alone

Women, as they age, are at greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Part of this is due to decreased levels of the hormone estrogen that regulates vascular function.

However, other causes and issues are involved with the risk of heart disease, such as the habit of eating alone, which is largely forgotten in scientific research. There are reports that when eating alone, the tendency is to eat more quickly, which may be associated with obesity, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia and, consequently, with a higher risk of metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular disease.

Eating alone also appears to affect mental health and may be a risk factor for depression, which is also associated with heart disease.

At the same time, we see in our society that more and more people eat alone, also because, nowadays, it is common for families composed of a single person. But we also found facilities such as the use of food delivery applications, in addition to the social distancing protocols advocated for the control of the covid-19 pandemic.

Taking this into account, researchers from universities in South Korea decided to investigate the differences in health behaviors, nutritional status and probability of developing heart disease in elderly women with and without a companion.

Studying the risk of CVD in women who eat alone

The study used data from the KNHANES 2016, the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination, and included the participation of 590 menopausal women over 65 years of age.

Health behaviors and nutritional status of women who eat alone were compared to those who eat together, and the relationship between this and cardiovascular disease.

Participants were divided into two groups. Those who ate more than two meals a day alone were considered to be in the “eating alone” group and those who ate more than two meals a day in the company of others were assigned to the “eating together” group.

It was noticed that women who ate alone were less aware of nutrition labels, used them less frequently and were less impacted by the information contained therein than those who ate together. Those who ate alone also had a lower intake of energy, carbohydrates, dietary fiber, sodium and potassium.

In addition, the likelihood of having angina (a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart, a symptom related to coronary artery disease) was 2.58 times higher in the group of women who ate alone.

With this, the researchers concluded that women who ate alone had less nutritional knowledge and insufficient food intake, in addition to being more likely to have cardiovascular disease. Thus, they consider it necessary to track cardiovascular diseases and think about specific food and nutrition education for this audience.

How to eat more together?

Although eating together is very important for our health and our life in general, we find it difficult to practice eating together. What to do to transpose them?

The Food Guide for the Brazilian Population, for example, has an entire chapter just about this and gives us three recommendations: eat regularly and carefully, eat in appropriate environments and, whenever possible, eat in (good) company. But beyond that, other tips can be followed. Check them out below:

Eat regularly and carefully: have regular hours to have your meals and when the time comes, eat calmly, enjoying the food without doing other activities at the same time, such as staying on your cell phone or solving pending work;

have regular hours to have your meals and when the time comes, eat calmly, enjoying the food without doing other activities at the same time, such as staying on your cell phone or solving pending work; Eating in appropriate environments: make the dining environment comfortable. This contributes to eating with more pleasure and having a quiet meal. Set the table, keep the place clean and if you want you can even play ambient music to make everything more pleasant;

make the dining environment comfortable. This contributes to eating with more pleasure and having a quiet meal. Set the table, keep the place clean and if you want you can even play ambient music to make everything more pleasant; Eating in company whenever possible: it is not always possible to eat with the family, as family members usually have different activities and times, making it difficult to gather everyone for a meal in common. Besides, as I said, a lot of people live alone. In such cases, how to eat with others? You can get together with close friends and co-workers and enjoy the moment with them. And when it’s not an option to be close to those you like, as in the need for social distance, it’s possible to make use of technology. Try making a video call over lunch or dinner and sharing a meal with those far away;

it is not always possible to eat with the family, as family members usually have different activities and times, making it difficult to gather everyone for a meal in common. Besides, as I said, a lot of people live alone. In such cases, how to eat with others? You can get together with close friends and co-workers and enjoy the moment with them. And when it’s not an option to be close to those you like, as in the need for social distance, it’s possible to make use of technology. Try making a video call over lunch or dinner and sharing a meal with those far away; Divide the household chores: when it became common for women to enter the labor market, we started to eat more alone, as the task of cooking, considered feminine, had to be delegated also to restaurants and industrialized products. We lost a lot with this, because cooking gives us autonomy and allows us to be more aware of what we eat. To change this situation a little, it is important that the act of cooking and the associated activities (cleaning, shopping, washing dishes, chopping and washing vegetables) are redistributed, as everyone, male or female, can cook and benefit from it. ;

when it became common for women to enter the labor market, we started to eat more alone, as the task of cooking, considered feminine, had to be delegated also to restaurants and industrialized products. We lost a lot with this, because cooking gives us autonomy and allows us to be more aware of what we eat. To change this situation a little, it is important that the act of cooking and the associated activities (cleaning, shopping, washing dishes, chopping and washing vegetables) are redistributed, as everyone, male or female, can cook and benefit from it. ; Having good company and being good company at the table: in addition to being good for your health, eating together can be very pleasurable. But it is important that we have good company at meal times. No plate inspectors around, much less inspecting what the other is eating. Eating together shouldn’t be a place to talk about restrictive diets, and comments about the dish or the other person’s body can be very indigestible and lead to guilt. Everyone is free to eat what they want and in the amount they want and must do so. Listen for your hunger and satiety signals, eating when you feel your body needs fuel and stopping when you feel full, and enjoy your meal.

Good appetit!

