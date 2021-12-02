Electronic cigarettes can double the risk of erectile dysfunction, study points out – Revista Galileu

+



Study associates use of electronic cigarettes with erectile dysfunction (Photo: Vaping360/Flickr)

In an article published this Tuesday (30) in the journal American Journal of Preventive Medicine, scientists show that men between 20 and 65 years old who use electronic cigarettes daily are twice as likely to be diagnosed with erectile dysfunction compared to those who do not smoke.

Although smoking has been scientifically associated with sexual organ problems and cardiovascular disease for a long time, little research has been done so far to investigate whether there is a similar relationship when it comes to electronic cigarettes. Thus, the work conducted by New York University (NYU) and Johns Hopkins University, both in the United States, represents the first population-based investigation of its kind.

In it, the professionals used data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH), a national-scale study that examines the various tobacco use behaviors and their health outcomes. Among the more than 45,000 participants over the age of 18, the researchers selected an overall sample of 13,711 adults over the age of 20. From this, a restricted group was also created, with 11,207 without cardiovascular disease.

The link between the vaporizer and erectile dysfunction was analyzed in both sets. Of all people, half said they had already been a smoker, 21% said they still used the drug and 14% said they used other products with tobacco. Based on these and other data, experts noted that, compared to men who had never used electronic cigarettes, daily users of the device had a 2.2 times greater risk of having erectile dysfunction in the general sample and 2.4 times in the restricted one.

The article highlights a “significant association between 20- to 65-year-old respondents with body mass index [IMC] normal and without cardiovascular disease”. This means that the relationship between the disorder and the smoking habit was found to be present even in a relatively healthy population. The study also reveals that the practice of physical activity was linked to a lower probability of dysfunction in both groups.

“Our analyzes took into account the smoking history of the participants, including those who had never been cigarette smokers, so it is possible that daily vaporization of the electronic version may be associated with greater chances of erectile dysfunction regardless of the person’s history”, he comments, in a note, Omar El Shahawy, assistant professor in NYU’s Department of Population Health.

Also the main author of the article, Omar draws attention to the importance of alerting individuals to the possible risks of electronic cigarettes and conducting further studies. “Given that many people use it to reduce the harm of smoking or help them to stop smoking, we need to fully investigate the relationship between vaporization products and possible implications for male sexual health”, says the researcher.

Now, the team’s next steps include understanding whether certain types of e-cigarettes are more strongly associated with the problem than others and understanding whether this picture can be reversed if use is discontinued. Furthermore, future works should look at the theme from the perspective of sexual dysfunction among women.