elephant attacks safari car in South Africa

People needed to jump out of the vehicle and run

Group was formed by instructors and students

Herd was in breeding period, which explains aggressive behavior

A safari car was attacked by an elephant at the Selati Game Reserve, in South Africa, last Sunday (28). The moment was videotaped by the passengers, who had to run from the animal. The images show the elephant advancing towards the vehicle and colliding with it.

The responsible company was EcoTraining, which works with safari guides and wildlife training, which confirmed the incident, which occurred with instructors and students.

According to the company, the team was doing a routine activity when they found the herd, in the breeding period. When they stopped to watch the elephants, a male advanced towards them.

“The elephant made contact with the vehicle and pushed it off the road,” reports the statement from EcoTraining, which also explained that, during the mating phase, males have high levels of testosterone and can exhibit aggressive behavior.

In the video, one of the people says: “get out, get out, get out”. Students and instructors left the site in another vehicle.