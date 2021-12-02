Eliziane is remembered as deputy for Moro, but Citizenship does not negotiate with Podemos

× Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency

“I feel honored by the mention of my name and the attitude of nominating a woman to compose the presidential ticket.”

Eliziane, who was elected senator in 2018 on Flávio Dino’s ticket, now at the PSB, added that “the debate about 2022 is in its initial phase, it involves many people and many parties”. The senator, who reported this week the nomination of André Mendonça to the STF, also stated that she defends “the union of an alternative candidacy to the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro”.

For now, although it participates in the attempt to build the so-called Third Way, the senator’s party has not signaled its support for Sergio Moro. At yesterday’s meeting of the national executive, in fact, Citizenship reinforced Senator Alessandro Vieira’s pre-candidacy for Planalto.

Vieira wanted to make it clear to this site that, “so far, there is no ongoing negotiation between Cidadania and Podemos”.

The senator, however, said it was “very good” that Eliziane’s name be mentioned and praised her colleague:

“Senator Eliziane is a great parliamentarian and is able to occupy any political space, including as a candidate for president of the Republic.”

On the last 19th, Roberto Freire, president of Citizenship, affirmed the the antagonist that it was easier for the acronym to be allied with the PSDB than with the former judge of Lava Jato — reread it here. At the time, the toucans had not yet decided for the pre-candidacy of João Doria, who defeated Eduardo Leite in the preliminary rounds.