Elon Musk Tells Employees SpaceX Is Close to Bankruptcy | Economy

Businessman Elon Musk said last week that SpaceX is at great risk of bankruptcy. The statement was given in an email sent to employees of the aerospace company.

According to Musk, the departure of the company’s senior manager raised the alert for reported data on the Raptor, the methane engine that will be used to drive Starship’s launch system, considered a new generation of SpaceX. The businessman stated that the rates presented above differ from the information collected by the administration and considered “much more serious”.

“Unfortunately, the Raptor production crisis is much worse than it looked a few weeks ago. As we investigated the problems stemming from the departure of previous senior management, they unfortunately turned out to be much more serious than reported,” Musk wrote.

“What happens is that we face a genuine risk of bankruptcy if we fail to achieve a starship flight rate,” he said.

Musk’s concern is that the company will not be able to meet the deadline to launch a spacecraft to transport astronauts until 2025. The agreement was reached with NASA, with a value of US$ 2.9 billion (R$ 16 billion).

The businessman also recalled the importance of the vehicle for the launch of Starlink satellites. To increase internet distribution on the planet, SpaceX plans to launch 12,000 satellites. So far, however, 1.8 thousand have been sent to space.

Elon Musk also asked that employees work on weekends to meet deadlines and reverse the “crisis” in the company.

“I was going to take this weekend off, as my first weekend off in a long time, but instead I’ll be on the Raptor line all night and through the weekend,” he concluded.

Check out the full email sent by Musk

“Unfortunately, the Raptor production crisis is much worse than it looked a few weeks ago. As we investigated the problems stemming from the departure of previous senior management, they unfortunately turned out to be much more serious than reported.

I was going to take this weekend off, like my first weekend off in a long time, but instead I’ll be on the Raptor line all night and weekend.

Unless you have critical family matters or cannot physically return to Hawthorne, we need to make every effort to recover from what is, frankly, a disaster.

The consequences for SpaceX if we can’t build reliable Raptors ​​enough is that we won’t be able to fly the starship, which means we won’t be able to fly the Starlink V2 satellite (the Falcon has neither the volume * nor * the mass to orbit required for satellite V2). The V1 satellite itself is financially weak, while the V2 ​​ is strong.

In addition, we are increasing the terminal’s production to several million units per year, which will consume massive capital, assuming the V2 satellite will be in orbit to handle the bandwidth demand. Otherwise, these terminals will be useless.

What happens is that we face a genuine risk of bankruptcy if we fail to achieve a starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks for the next year.

Thanks,



Elon”