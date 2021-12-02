Enem 2021: Inep releases official test feedback

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) released, this Wednesday afternoon (1st), the official feedback for the National High School Exam (Enem). The answers are available on the Ministry of Education website.

The template only allows the checking of responses. The Ministry of Education (MEC) said this week that the test results will only be released on February 11th. On the date , participants will be able to consult the report card with the individual marks in each test, in the subjects of l.languages, humanities, natural sciences, mathematics and writing.

The newsroom note will also be published only on February 11th.

However, with the template it is already possible to check the number of correct answers given during the test.

question canceled

A question in the subject test referring to the Copa do Brasil, in the math test, was canceled. According to Inep, the situation does not compromise the participants’ grades.

This is because the statistical calculation used in the Enem test “considers the combination of the consistency of the response pattern with the assumption of cumulativeness and also the characteristics (complexity parameters) of each item.”

Check the question number in each notebook:

  • Yellow notebook: question 178
  • Blue notebook: question 138
  • Gray notebook: question 155
  • Pink notebook: question 157
  • Orange and green notebook: question 178

This year’s numbers

On the first day of Enem, the students took the language, humanities and writing tests. Altogether, 74% of the 3.1 million applicants attended the exam.

The second stage of the exam was held this Sunday (28) and had 70.1% of those enrolled. The tests applied were in mathematics and natural sciences.

The printed Enem was carried out in 11,074 locations in 1,747 municipalities, with more than 460 thousand people involved in applying the exam, including state and municipal coordinators, applicators, copywriters and supervisors.

The digital version of the test involved more than 17 thousand people in taking the tests. The exam in this format was applied in 831 test locations in 99 municipalities.

  • 1 in 11

    In the first year, in 1998, only two universities in Brazil used the ENEM grade as a classification method for the entrance exam.

    Credit: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

  • two in 11

    The MEC started to grant exemption from the registration fee to public school students in 2001. There was a jump in the number of participants, and in the following year Enem registered 1,829,170 applicants

    Credit: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content

  • 3 in 11

    15/01/2009: Photo of an intern at Fundação CASA, in Itaquera, who attends college with a full scholarship through the ProUni program. In 2004, the program began using the Enem score to grant full and partial scholarships to participants

    Credit: Sérgio Neves/Estadão Content

  • 4 in 11

    In 2011, participation in Enem would be mandatory for anyone wanting to finance their studies through the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies)

    Credit: Photo: Agência Brasil

  • 5 in 11

    Students demonstrate against fraud in the Enem 2009 process. The demonstrators went from the City Hall, at Praça da Cinelândia, to the Gustavo Capanema Palace, headquarters of the Ministry of Education, in downtown Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content

  • 6 in 11

    Students protest against Enem’s failures in 2010. Some students set fire to answer cards and went to Palácio Capanema, headquarters of the Ministry of Education (MEC)

    Credit: Fábio Motta/Estadão Content

  • 7 in 11

    Students demonstrate in the open space of MASP, in São Paulo due to the problems that occurred at Enem 2010. Leakage of candidate data was one of them

    Credit: Jonne Roriz/Estadão Content

  • 8 in 11

    The correction of Enem’s writings became more rigorous in 2013. Measures were taken so that cases such as insertion of ramen recipe or Palmeiras anthem – which received a score above 500 – are not tolerated

    Credit: Photo: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

  • 9 in 11

    The second day of application of Enem 2020 had 55.3% of absences, record abstention in the exam, according to Inep. The pandemic postponed the 2020 exam to January 2021, yet many students did not feel prepared or safe to take the exam.

    Credit: Marcello Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil

  • 10 in 11

    Since 2020, the participant can choose between taking the printed exam or the Digital Enem, with tests applied on computers, in test locations defined by Inep. MEC announced the launch of the modality in 2019

    Credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

  • 11 in 11

    Dozens of employees of Inep, the body responsible for Enem, asked for collective resignation from their positions in response to what they classify as “mismanagement” of the institute, a body linked to the Ministry of Education

    Credit: Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Always a separate debate, the theme of the 2021 newsroom followed the trend of addressing social issues: “Invisibility and civil registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil”.

Speculation increased after President Jair Bolsonaro said that, starting this year, the test would begin “to have the face of the government”.

