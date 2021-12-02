Enem 2021: Inep releases official test feedback

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) released, this Wednesday afternoon (1st), the official feedback for the National High School Exam (Enem). The answers are available on the Ministry of Education website.

The template only allows the checking of responses. The Ministry of Education (MEC) said this week that the test results will only be released on February 11th. On the date , participants will be able to consult the report card with the individual marks in each test, in the subjects of l.languages, humanities, natural sciences, mathematics and writing.

The newsroom note will also be published only on February 11th.

However, with the template it is already possible to check the number of correct answers given during the test.

question canceled

A question in the subject test referring to the Copa do Brasil, in the math test, was canceled. According to Inep, the situation does not compromise the participants’ grades.

This is because the statistical calculation used in the Enem test “considers the combination of the consistency of the response pattern with the assumption of cumulativeness and also the characteristics (complexity parameters) of each item.”

Check the question number in each notebook:

Yellow notebook: question 178

Blue notebook: question 138

Gray notebook: question 155

Pink notebook: question 157

Orange and green notebook: question 178

This year’s numbers

On the first day of Enem, the students took the language, humanities and writing tests. Altogether, 74% of the 3.1 million applicants attended the exam.

The second stage of the exam was held this Sunday (28) and had 70.1% of those enrolled. The tests applied were in mathematics and natural sciences.

The printed Enem was carried out in 11,074 locations in 1,747 municipalities, with more than 460 thousand people involved in applying the exam, including state and municipal coordinators, applicators, copywriters and supervisors.

The digital version of the test involved more than 17 thousand people in taking the tests. The exam in this format was applied in 831 test locations in 99 municipalities.