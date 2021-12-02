European Union cancels guide recommending avoiding “Merry Christmas” greeting

Old Town Square in Prague, capital of the Czech Republic, lit up and decorated for Christmas, 29 November| Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The European Commission (EC) on Tuesday had to suspend the distribution of an internal guide that promoted the use of inclusive and gender-neutral language among its employees, after the document was the target of criticism and accusations of being an “attempt to cancel Christmas”.

The passage that caused the most controversy was the recommendation to “avoid assuming that everyone is a Christian” and replace the greeting “Merry Christmas” with “Happy Holidays”.

“Not everyone celebrates the Christian festivals, and not all Christians celebrate them on the same dates,” says the guide, which had been launched on 26 October.

Helena Dalli, EC Commissioner for Equality, justified the decision to cancel the guide: “Concerns were raised regarding some examples provided in the Guidelines on Inclusive Communication, which, as is customary with such guidelines, is a work in progress,” she said. Dalli on Twitter. “We are looking at these issues with the goal of addressing them in an updated version of the guidelines.”

In a brief statement published by the European Commission, Dalli says that this version of the guide “does not adequately serve its purpose. It is not a mature document and does not fulfill all of the Commission’s quality requirements.”

“The recommendations clearly need to be worked on further. Therefore, I will withdraw the recommendations and will work more on this document”, concludes the Commissioner for Equality.

The guide asked the team to “never address the public as ‘ladies and gentlemen’, but use expressions such as ‘dear colleagues'”. Another recommendation to officials was to ask people what pronouns they would like to be addressed.

The body advised to avoid religious references, because it is necessary “to be sensitive to the fact that people have different religious traditions”. Therefore, expressions such as “Christmas period” should be replaced by “holiday period”.

The document also advised not to use the expression “baptized name”, but “first name”. Likewise, it is not recommended to use names that are “typically of a religion”. For example, it’s better to use “Malika and Julio” instead of “Mary and John” to describe an international couple.

The guidelines also included avoiding the use of “gender words”, such as “man-made”, a term that should be replaced by “synthetic”.

Reviews

The European Commission’s internal document has come under fire from several European politicians, including accusations that the document is an “attack on common sense”.

An article in the Italian newspaper Il Giornale claimed the guidelines were an attempt to “cancel Christmas”. Several politicians then voiced their opposition to the councils.

“This was an absurd and wrong document. A community is not afraid of its roots. And cultural identity is a value, not a threat,” argued former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

“Inclusion does not mean denying Christian roots [da União Europeia]”Tweeted Antonio Tajani, former president of the European Parliament and member of Força Italia, Silvio Berlusconi’s party. “Long live the Europe of common sense!” Tajani said after the EC backtracked.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, told Vatican News: “Of course, we know that Europe owes its existence and identity to numerous contributions, but we certainly must not forget that one of the greatest contributions, if not the main one has been Christianity itself.”

“The European Commission considers that the Christmas celebrations are not inclusive enough. The names Mary and John are also on target. The reason? They can be offensive to non-Christians,” said Giorgia Meloni, leader of the nationalist party Brothers of Italy. “In the name of a sinister ideology, they want to suppress a people’s culture.”