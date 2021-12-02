Ex-president Macri becomes defendant for alleged espionage over submarine wreck in Argentina | World

Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri has become a defendant for allegedly spying on the families of the 44 sailors killed from the military submarine ARA San Juan in 2017, when he occupied the presidency, informed the judge in charge of the investigation on Wednesday (1).

In the formal indictment, Judge Martín Bava said that Macri will respond in freedom, but will be prohibited from leaving Argentina. It is the first formal lawsuit against the former president since he left office in 2019, according to “Clarín”.

“The illegal practices suspected in this resolution go back to the darkest times in our country,” said the magistrate, referring to Argentina’s Military Dictatorship in the 1970s and 1980s.

Macri is accused of facilitating espionage to obtain personal data and information about the families of the submarine’s crew. Including, according to the judge, to verify information such as political opinions and participation in social, union and party organizations.

“It’s a political persecution,” Macri said of the process, during a visit to Chile on Wednesday.

Macri presided over Argentina between 2016 and 2019, when he lost the election to the current president, Alberto Fernández.

ARA San Juan disappeared on November 15, 2017, as it was returning from the port of Ushuaia, where it had carried out military exercises, to the naval base in Mar del Plata.

Hours earlier, the commander had warned of a failure caused by the entry of water through a ventilation duct that leaked into the electric battery compartment and caused a fire to start.

Although the Argentine Navy has assured on several occasions that this flaw was “corrected” and that the San Juan continued to sail to Mar del Plata, what is certain is that its trail was lost and it never reached the port of that city, where it should have docked in 19 from November.

Only a year after the disappearance, the submarine was found in a region of canyons (a kind of submarine rivers), at a depth of 907 meters, and 600 km from the city of Comodoro Rivadavia, where the operations center had been set up during the search. .

An underwater explosion was recorded at the site three hours after the last communication with the submarine, when the vessel’s captain reported overcoming a failure in the battery system due to the ingress of water through the snorkel.

After speculation about the submarine’s situation and its ability to replenish oxygen on board, this explosion thesis became a clue to the cause of the accident.

It would explain the absence of activation of the emergency beacon and the complete interruption of the submarine’s communications.