Exchanges operate on a mixed basis, Brazil’s GDP and PEC of Precatório; see these and more issues that will move the market today

Global markets operate in a mixed fashion, with New York futures rising but European and Asian stocks falling amid concerns about the impact of the new Covid-19 variant, the Ômicron.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that at least 23 countries in 5 out of 6 regions of the world have already detected cases of the variant, and that “it expects this number to increase”.

Here, attention is focused on the voting of the PEC on Precatório in the Senate, scheduled to start at 9 am. Government officials signal they have the necessary votes for approval.

At 9:00 am, the result of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter will be released, which should be close to stability in comparison with the second quarter.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures indices advance on Thursday, after a day of fall on Wall Street with the confirmation of the first known case of contamination by the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States.

In a volatile session on Wednesday, the Dow retreated 1.34%; the S&P lost 1.18%; and the Nasdaq retreated 1.8%. By morning, the exchanges had registered gains, which were paused, however, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified to the US Congress in which he said he hopes the institution’s policymakers will discuss the possibility of further reduction. the pace of buying bonds quickly.

“Right now, the economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are higher, so it’s more appropriate, from my point of view, to consider starting to cut back on bond purchases, which we actually announced at the November meeting, maybe a few months ago. before. I hope we will discuss this at our next meeting,” he said.

Asset sales picked up pace, however, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the Ômicron variant arrived in the United States, with the first confirmed case in the state of California. Actions linked to travel, hotels, cruise companies and airlines were particularly affected.

On the other hand, a better-than-expected ADP report was released on the US payroll, adding 534,000 jobs in November, compared to an expectation of 506 thousand.

At 10:30 am on Thursday, data on unemployment insurance claims in the United States is released.

See futures indices at 7 am:

Dow Jones Future (USA), +0.95%

S&P 500 Future (USA), +0.74%

Nasdaq Future (USA), +0.44%

Asia

After a Wednesday of gains, Asian stocks closed with mixed results among themselves on Thursday, also affected by the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, with a decline in mainland China and Japan, but higher in Hong Kong and South Korea.

At 9:30 pm on Thursday, the Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) for the services sector for November in Japan will be released. At 22:45 the PMI for the Caixin service sector for November in China is released.

See the closing of markets

Nikkei (Japan), -0.65% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), -0.09% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.55% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), +1.57% (closed)

Europe

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, fell by more than 1%, with the negative highlight of stocks in the technology sector. All sectors and major exchanges operate in the red.

See the quotes, at 7 am:

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.65%

Dax (Germany), -0.99%

CAC 40 (France), -0.7%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.85%

Commodities

Oil prices advance more than 1%, recovering part of the losses of the previous day, awaiting a decision by the Organization of Oil-Producing Countries and other countries with large production (OPEC+) regarding its supply policy. Gains are limited amid fears that the Ômicron variant will hurt demand for fuel.

It is likely that the decision will take place this Thursday on whether the institution will allow more oil to reach the market, or else that supply be restricted. The group has been adding an extra 400,000 barrels a day of oil to global production monthly, gradually scaling back record cuts agreed in 2020. Iron ore prices soar amid fears over low inventories in China.

WTI Oil, +2.42%, at US$ 67.16 a barrel

Brent Oil, +2.4%, at $70.49 a barrel

Iron ore (Dalian exchange futures): -3.10% at 609 yuan, equivalent to US$ 95.55 (USD/CNY = 6.37)

Bitcoin

The low performance in the month of November amid a risk aversion that also shook the world stock exchanges brings discouragement to Bitcoin (BTC) investors and makes the price trade again below US$ 57,000, with low volatility this morning.

Bitcoin, +-0.7%, at US$56,690.31

Also Read: Ethereum Rivals Rise, Meta Reverses Ban And More Issues That Will Move Crypto Market Today

2. Covid

The São Paulo State Health Department announced the third case of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus detected in Brazil. This is a passenger coming from Ethiopia, who arrived at Guarulhos airport, in Greater São Paulo, last Saturday.

According to the Health Department, the 29-year-old patient had been vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer, had no symptoms when he arrived in Brazil and is in isolation in Guarulhos, where he lives.

The analysis was carried out by the Adolfo Lutz Institute, also responsible for confirming the two previous cases, a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who came from South Africa. Both had been vaccinated with Janssen’s immunizing agent in South Africa.

Some vaccine manufacturers have argued that, even in cases where infection does occur, vaccination may be able to mitigate the health impact of the Ômicron variant, helping to prevent serious conditions.

Covid Balance

On Wednesday (1), the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 229, down 13% compared to the level of 14 days earlier, according to data from the press vehicle consortium. In just one day, 266 deaths were recorded.

The moving average of new cases in 7 days was 8,745, which represents a drop of 3% compared to the level of 14 days before. In just one day, 11,436 cases were registered.

The number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in Brazil reached 159,178,971, equivalent to 74.62% of the population. The second dose or the single-dose vaccine was given to 134,451,364 people, or 63.03% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 16,778,681 people, 7.87% of the population.

covid in the world

On Wednesday, the United States, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Ireland confirmed their first cases of the Ômicron variant. The European Union has announced that travelers coming from outside the bloc will need to submit tests with negative results to Covid.

Andreas Schuppert, representative of the German association for intensive care medicine, said at a news conference that he is “moderately optimistic” and that he expects the peak of new Covid cases to occur in the coming weeks, arriving in ICUs by Christmas, when he expects about of 6,000 beds occupied.

Also on Wednesday, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, an official at the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, warned that seven countries in the region have yet to reach the 10% threshold of vaccination coverage against Covid-19. Thus, they represent a high risk for the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus.

3. PEC of Precatório

On Wednesday, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) again postponed the vote on the PEC dos Precatórios in the plenary, which is scheduled for 9:00 am this Thursday.

It was the second consecutive postponement, amid difficulties in the government base to guarantee the necessary votes for the approval, necessary to guarantee fiscal space for Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 for around 17 million people in 2022.

To be approved, the PEC needs 49 votes from the 81 senators, in two rounds. In case of approval, it returns to the Chamber, where it would also need to be approved in two rounds.

At night, the proposal’s rapporteur, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) made an appeal for Pacheco to put the PEC to a vote, stating that an agreement to guarantee approval was at hand. Pacheco accepted the decision and scheduled the vote for 9:00 am this Thursday.

vacancy in the STF

The Senate approved by 47 votes to 32 the nomination of André Mendonça for a vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court, confirming the appointment of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made more than four months ago.

The nomination was postponed due to resistance to his name in Congress, and the fact that the choice of Mendonça was due to Bolsonaro’s desire for a “terribly evangelical” minister weighed heavily.

During the hearing, Mendonça defended the secular state and a “republican” relationship with Bolsonaro. “I understand that there is no space for public religious manifestations during sessions of the Federal Supreme Court,” said Mendonça.

4. 3rd quarter GDP

The IBGE releases at 9 am this Thursday (2) the change in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter. Industrial production for October will be released at the same time and, at 10 am, the composite Purchasing Manager and Markit service sector indices for November

The average market outlook for GDP, for now, is a growth of just 0.1%, depending mainly on how the services sector will behave.

The 0.1% increase, although weak, is better than the 0.1% drop registered between April and June and also avoids the so-called “technical recession”, which occurs when a country registers a drop in GDP by two consecutive quarters. The small advance, however, is not unanimous in the market: Refinitiv, for example, has a consensus of stagnation.

Analysts and managers have, for some time, been lowering their projections for the Brazilian economy in 2021. From a 5.27% growth in mid-July, the latest Central Bank Focus Bulletin projected a 4.78 increase % – despite still being better than the 3.50% at the beginning of the year.

We expect GDP to remain stable in the third quarter, with no change, after the significant expansion in the first and a slight decline in the second. The growth of the service sector should offset the poor performance of industry and agriculture,” said XP in a report published last week.

The brokerage forecasts growth of 5% for the year, but stated that it should soon release a lower forecast, in line with the release of recent indicators.

5. Corporate Radar

Braskem (BRKM5)

Braskem (BRKM5) received from its controller, Novonor, formerly Odebrecht, information that it is currently considering the possibility of carrying out a secondary public offering of shares.

According to the statement, part or all of Novonor’s stake in Braskem’s preferred shares would be potentially sold.

In addition, Novonor informed that, as a measure to support its decision, it requested Braskem to carry out “studies on the impacts, governance improvements and measures necessary for Braskem’s eventual migration to the trading segment of B3’s Novo Mercado”.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) received yesterday (1) the certification in the Governance Indicator of the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State-owned Companies (IG-Sest), of the Ministry of Economy, reaching a classification in the best level of the indicator -Level 1, which demonstrates the company’s degree of excellence in corporate governance.

