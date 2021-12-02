fans comment on absence in Globo vignette

TV Globo launched the traditional year-end vignette with the presence of artists, actors and presenters. But the absence of Camila Queiroz, who left “Verdades Secretas 2” without recording the last chapters, was noticed by the public.

The station reported last Friday (26) that the actress was never cut from the video for not having recorded participation previously. Even with the justification, fans didn’t like Camila’s absence.

I’m looking for Camila Queiroz in the end-of-year vignette — ? (@nandacrf4) December 2, 2021

Camila Queiroz’s husband, Klebber Toledo, interacts with sports narrator Cléber Machado in the images released by the network. The vignette also features Ícaro Silva, Agatha Moreira and other artists participating in “Verdades Secretas 2”.

The traditional video also features newcomers, such as presenter Marcos Mion and actress Larissa Manoela. She will be the protagonist of “Além da Ilusão”, the next 6:00 pm attraction on the network.

Actress’s Dismissal

Globo announced that Camila Queiroz would not be in the final episodes of “Secret Truths 2” on November 17th. The actress, so far, has not commented on the fight with Globo explicitly: she just said that “mental health won” the day she left the channel.

Queiroz returned to manifest himself on social networks after TV Globo announced his resignation. She released a statement saying she was “punished” by the network for choosing not to follow the old contract model.

She also released a letter to say goodbye to Angel. She has played the young model since 2015, when “Secret Truths” aired on TV Globo. She again criticized the production saying that the character “didn’t get the ending it deserved” because they didn’t.

Finally, he published a video in which he appeared crying on Thursday (18), in which he commented on the troubled departure and took the opportunity to thank the fans for the affectionate messages.