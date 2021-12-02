Farm 13: find out what childhood trauma shook Solange Gomes | TV & Soap Operas

Play/Record TV Solange Gomes fights MC Gui and Dynho in “A Fazenda 13”

During the last farm training in “A Fazenda 13”, 47-year-old Solange Gomes burst into tears after arguing with MC Gui and Dynho Alves. To the situation, the ex-Banheira do Gugu revealed that she was unable to take the tests for the program due to a childhood trauma. Exclusively to iG portal

, the press office revealed what Solange’s “wound” is all about.

“When I was still very young, when I participated in school competitions, it was already possible to see the difficulty [física] of Solange. Once, while participating in a game, in which two groups were divided by pulling a rope, Solange ended up falling and was the laughingstock of both groups, in addition to having suffered a lot of retaliation from her team for having lost the game. After this episode, she never wanted to participate in scavenger hunts and competitions. Unfortunately, this persists in the model’s life, I knew that one of her biggest challenges in the game would be this”, reported the model’s advisor, making it clear that the trauma of the child is school bullying.

“The pawns have already realized the difficulty that haunts her and, as if that wasn’t enough, they play her in all possible competitions, certain that she will be an easy target to be beaten. To make matters worse, they even made fun of her, as we could see yesterday MC Gui and Dynho using this trick to call her [de vitimista]”, completes the spokesperson for the participant of “A Fazenda 13”.





