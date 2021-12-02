Fátima Bernardes is left out of TV Globo’s end-of-year vignette: ‘Super Sad’ | Television



Fatima BernardesTV Globo reproduction

Rio – Fátima Bernardes did not participate in TV Globo’s year-end vignette this year. During the ‘Encontro’, on TV Globo, this Wednesday, the presenter lamented the fact and explained the reason for her absence. “This year I was super sad, because I didn’t participate in the recording. It’s a very pleasant moment. I was recently operated on when I recorded in October. It will be the first time I haven’t participated. It will be very different, because it’s a nice time to meet colleagues,” he said.

Tati Machado consoled Fatima. “I represented you, Fátima”, she said, who joked: “What I did: strategically I stayed with Agatha Moreia, Jonathan Azevedo”.

The network’s traditional year-end vignette, in which the hired artists sing the verses of ‘Um Novo Tempo’, will be shown for the first time this year, this Wednesday, in the first break of the soap opera ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’. This year’s theme is reunion.

shoulder surgery

Fatima underwent shoulder arthroscopy on October 12th. At the ‘Encounter’, the presenter explained the need to perform the procedure. “I tore a tendon in a muscle called the supraspinatus. The shoulder is a complicated joint, there was a total tear, so I’m going to need a little surgery to be able to go back to swimming, dancing, because I can’t do anything.” On the 27th of the same month, she told internet users that she had started physical therapy. “I’m trying to move my arm. The hair is here to disguise this purple that is coming down because of the surgery. But it’s an exercise in patience”.