Fátima Bernardes leaves Globo’s Carnival coverage

Fátima Bernardes asked, and Globo threw the hammer: the presenter will no longer be part of the channel’s special coverage of Carnaval. O UOL he found that the initiative came from the journalist, who believes she has already ended her “cycle” in the specials of the revelry. She, however, is confirmed in charge of the “Encounter” in 2022, and will return from a vacation on January 24th.

Wanted by UOL to comment on Fátima’s departure from Carnival coverage, Globo sent the following note: “We are awaiting confirmation of the event in order to publicize the transmission schedules for the parades.”

Chico Pinheiro, however, who was also participating in the revelry, but in SP, with Fátima, has already shown that he is fully involved with Carnaval 2022. He led the program “Seleção do Samba”, which chose the sambas-enredo of the Grupo Especial de São Paulo.

In 2021, due to covid-19 and the absence of samba school parades, Fátima was able to enjoy her days off with her boyfriend, Túlio Gadelha, in Recife. At the time, she even celebrated the opportunity of not working during the period and said that since joining Globo, she has never had a day off at Carnival.

I always worked at Carnival. Since I joined Globo, I only didn’t work when my children were born, in 2012 when I was preparing the Meeting for the debut in June and now, in 2021 , wrote Fátima in the caption of a post.

Fátima Bernardes’ comments, as well as the choice of her looks, have gone viral in recent years. She participated in the coverage of parades in Rio de Janeiro and, directly from Marquês de Sapucaí, conducted interviews with members of the samba schools.

I visit the school shacks to chat with the carnival people and some historians, watch the cars and see the sketches of the costumes. Afterwards, we receive material that Globo prepares, a notebook with information on each school , delivered Fátima in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut.

Recently, Riotur, the municipal company responsible for Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, informed UOL that the event’s planning is maintained for 2022, but that it will follow the guidelines of the public health authorities.

On Thursday (25), Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) told Veja magazine that, “if he has the conditions, he will have [Carnaval]; if you don’t have the conditions, you won’t. I hope it has”.