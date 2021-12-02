Fátima Bernardes stays out of Globo’s year-end vignette and exposes sadness; know the reason

Fatima Bernardes was left out of the year-end vignette of the Globe for the first time. the presenter of Meeting exposed her sadness for not being part of the moment and revealed the reason that prevented your participation.

During her program, Fátima commented on the year-end 2021 vignette. She said she was sad for not having participated. “I’m sure it’s going to be beautiful. Do you know that this year I’m super sad because I didn’t participate in the recording“, she said.

The presenter told why she was left out of one of the most anticipated moments of Globo’s programming. “It’s a very nice moment and I was newly operated on when I recorded it, in October, and I had no way to participate”, he explained.

Fátima said that this is the first time she will be out of the traditional year-end vignette of the channel. “So it will be the first time I haven’t participated. It’s going to be very different, it’s such a nice time to meet all my colleagues”, he said.

Removal from Fatima Bernardes

In October, Fátima left Globo because of surgery. She had to undergo a shoulder correction procedure. In rest period, she was away from the morning for more than a month and only returned on November 22nd.

Upon returning to the program, the presenter spoke about the recovery period. “We go out to have surgery and imagine a time [de recuperação], but it is difficult saw? It’s not soft, it’s complicated. It took six weeks”, he stated.

On the occasion, Fátima confessed that she hoped to return to the Meeting, but that this was not possible. “Four weeks I spent only with the sling and it can’t move. It’s ice and a sling. Tomorrow it will be two weeks since I started moving my arm”, said.

The Globo contractor has not yet fully recovered the movements of her right arm. That’s why he keeps doing physiotherapy. “I’m evolving. There are a series of exercises that I have to do, and last week I started a series of activities in the water”, said.

“Everyone tells me that everything is going very well, we get anxious. The surgeon and the physiotherapists say: ‘Fatima, it’s very good for 15 days’. I’m the one in agony”, she declared.

Fátima Bernardes revealed that she had to postpone plans due to the surgery. “This year I was scheduled to learn a fight, but it’s already postponed to the second half of next year. I hope I can dance again in February, that’s my goal!”, said.