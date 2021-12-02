FDA votes in favor of molnupirvir against covid in US

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory committee voted in favor of a recommendation that the US government authorize the use of the drug molnupiravir against covid-19. The medication was developed by the US drugmaker MSD, also known as Merck, and has already been approved in the UK.

The vote by FDA experts for recommending molnupiravir against covid-19 was close, as 13 voted in favor. Meanwhile, another 10 committee members opposed this recommendation. In Brazil, the release analysis is carried out by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

FDA Expert Committee recommends use of molnupirvir in the US (Image: Reproduction/Duallogic/Envato Elements)

How does the MSD drug work?

So far, researchers have looked at molnupirvir’s ability to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from covid-19 by about 30%. The FDA’s indication for use is for patients who have some prior risk of developing severe forms of covid, such as those over age 60 or people with heart disease.

“The effectiveness of this product is not very good,” explained David Hardy, an infectious disease physician from Los Angeles, to The New York Times. Regardless of this analysis, Hardy chose to vote for the drug’s recommendation, justifying that “there is a need for something [um remédio] thus”.

There are also concerns that the formula may have some adverse reproductive effects. In these cases, further safety studies are still needed, as some researchers point out. For Sankar Swaminathan, from the University of Utah, it is necessary to further investigate the “potential birth defects” that may eventually be triggered.

Molnupiravir and other anti-covid remedies

In addition to molnupiravir, the FDA is expected to vote in the coming weeks to recommend a similar drug developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer. It is Paxlovid, which consists of a combination of two drugs: the experimental antiviral PF-07321332 and the antiviral ritonavir.

In both cases, specialists evaluate pills that will be prescribed for home treatment, that is, without the need for hospital admissions, administered orally. Thus, the possibility of benefiting a larger group of people in controlling covid-19 is increased. They could even be an alternative to monoclonal antibodies, considered more expensive.

Source: NYT