Federal Revenue Service seizes counterfeit clothes in a popular mall in Fortaleza

At least ten stores in the Centro Fashion de Fortaleza were the target of an operation by the Internal Revenue Service (RF) launched this Wednesday afternoon, December 1st, against the smuggling and counterfeiting of famous brands. Named Vanitas, the offensive seized several items of clothing that had been illegally imported for sale at prices lower than those practiced in formal retail.

The action had the operational support of the Civil Police of Ceará (PC-CE), which guaranteed the security of the Revenue inspectors while the arrest warrants were fulfilled. The RF press office informed the THE PEOPLE that the balance of the operation will be released this Thursday, 2, with details on the quantity and value of the seized goods.

A few hours before the operation, still in the morning, RF agents were in the Center of Fortaleza to inspect five stores that were reselling counterfeit smartphone accessories. Establishments advertised products mainly through social networks.

As a rule, right after the seizures, the counterfeit objects are sent for destruction. However, in cases where the goods do not pose a risk to human health, they may be subjected to a process of decharacterization and, subsequently, be sent to non-profit institutions in the form of donations. It is also possible that the products are auctioned or incorporated into the RF’s own assets. The destination, according to the agency, depends on the origin of the objects.

