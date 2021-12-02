Felipe Neto freaks out and criticizes cryptocurrency sites

Felipe Neto, the youtuber and digital influencer who became known as imitate seals, is disgusted with sites in the cryptocurrency industry, saying he won’t talk about it for a while.

The youtuber “tantrum” comes after a cryptocurrency that he had disclosed on his Twitter reverses the loss in the market and reaches new records.

The currency in question is the Mobox (MBOX), altcoin which has appreciated 165% in the last 30 days. Since the month of June, the cryptocurrency that combines DeFi and NFT games has valued more than 2,000%.

In September 2021, the cryptocurrency with “immense potential” that Felipe Neto invested melted 53%, a month following the recommendation of youtuber.

On Aug. 27, each MBOX coin was quoted at $10.70, according to CoinGecko information, but traded in a sharp drop after the episode, hitting a low of $3.60 on Oct. 28. That drop can now be passed to Mobox with the new high.

With a little help from Facebook, which announced its Metaverse, the cryptocurrency Mobox returned to giving happiness to Felipe Neto, reversing his losses with the promising project he invested in August.

In a post on his Twitter last Tuesday (11/30), however, he revealed that he harbored a grudge against the press in the cryptocurrency market.

According to him, the finance portals are sensational, and did not interpret that he believed in the Mobox project in the medium term. In other words, when only a month passed and the currency fell, he was mentioned in some articles, but he didn’t like being mentioned as a possible unsuccessful trader in the sector.

According to him, with the new success of Mobox in the market, which hit a record of US$ 15.44 this Wednesday (1), he would like to “scrutinize the high in the press”.

I stopped talking about crypto because I realized that a large part of the press covering it is extremely nasty. Click-hunting people of the worst kind, who don’t care about anything or anyone. But I wanted to rub MBOX’s success in the muzzle of this scum because it got stuck. Bunch of assholes. — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) November 30, 2021

In your message, Felipe Neto he declared that he has not been talking about cryptocurrencies anymore as he is being misinterpreted by the media, accusing professionals of being mean to him.

After his first message, he said that he won’t talk about cryptocurrencies for a while, because of the sensationalist portals, not because his trades in cryptocurrencies bring losses.

YouTuber revealed that it has 67% earnings in just six months in the sector, stating that even a “chimpanzee can learn about cryptocurrencies“. He urged interested investors to enter only after conducting a market study to avoid risks.

Even so, he can’t not share a project he’s been believing heavily, which is Ronin Wallet’s RON token, still in farm mode.

Last tip: study RON (from Ronin, still in Farm). I’m heavy. — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) November 30, 2021

In addition to Mobox, it is worth remembering, Felipe Neto also recommended cryptocurrencies such as Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), PancakeSwap (CAKE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB), some with still great losses .