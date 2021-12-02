Fiat confirms Strada’s arrival with CVT on December 10th

The Fiat Strada 2022 will bring an interesting novelty, the CVT transmission box, the same one that debuted on the Pulse and which will increase the attractiveness of the Stellantis light pickup, from December 10th.

Already well sold in its current configuration, the Nova Strada will have with this transmission, the opportunity to serve customers looking for more comfort in the double cabin model.

Your Firefly 1.3 8V booster should receive the new feature, already seen in the Drive version of Pulse, which you can check here in the NA Rating.

With a light frame, the Strada weighs 1,174 kg in the manual Volcano version, which should increase with the addition of the new gear, but not much is expected.

Another point is that the Firefly 1.3 engine must receive the same calibration as the Pulse with power reduction due to the Proconve L7.

In this case, the power will drop from 101 to 98 horsepower for gasoline and from 109 to 107 horsepower for ethanol.

The torque should be reduced from 14.2 kgfm to 13.7 kgfm for alcohol and from 13.7 kgfm to 13.2 kgfm for petroleum derivatives.

To make things spin with a little more enthusiasm, the Nova Strada CVT will feature the Sport mode, which is also expected to be seen on the steering wheel, changing the engine and gearbox programming.

Thus, it can have better throttle response when required. Besides, it will also have paddle shifts and changes in the lever itself.

Possibly the Freedom version should not have the butterfly on the steering wheel, as well as Drive 1.3 from Pulse.

Focused more on leisure than on work, the Strada double cab shouldn’t suffer so much to maintain its proposal, unlike the model with a single cab.

In terms of price, it is not yet known what difference Fiat will apply in the versions, but between R$5,000 and R$6,000 would not be bad. Freedom 1.3 currently costs R$94,790, while the Volcano costs R$102,990.

It’s a good thing if the Strada were to carry the GSE 1.0 Turbo of up to 130 horsepower, which would give it quite a disposition. And Saveiro, will it run after it? Hard but not impossible.