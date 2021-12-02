Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 asks for strength, but drinks little

After the Pulse Turbo 200, in the Audace version, we are now evaluating the Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT, which is the entry option for the Italian SUV.

With few external differences for the brother evaluated above, it really changes inside, it’s simpler, even though it has many items that draw attention in its price range.

In this Pulse Drive 1.3, there are two distinct things that stand out. One is the lack of engine power, with its 1.3 Firefly attenuated for the Proconve L7. The other is good fuel consumption.

Bad anyway is the price: R$ 89,990. Not exactly that one, but as of the tested version: R$99,440.

On the outside…

Once again with the Pulse, there’s no denying that the Argo’s blood runs through its veins… the high, truncated front contrasts with the curved roof, typical of the hatch.

Stopping next to an Argo and comparing the bodywork became routine. Good for LED headlamps and modern look at the front. LED flashlights are positive by attracting attention.

The 16-inch alloy wheels with the same 195/60 R16 tires don’t extend the look of the car as much, unlike the black roof and columns, in that shade of gray that’s been pleasing.

Note that on the bumper, the side air intakes are real, coming out in the wheel housings. Antenna and roof bars, as well as black mirrors with turn signals, complete the package.

Inside…

As expected, the finish is simpler in the Drive version, where the Fiat Pulse has a black panel with gray appliqués, including the door handles.

The cluster is similar to the Pulse Audace Turbo, having good visibility and easy understanding. The present multimedia, on the other hand, had a 7-inch screen, despite being only R$500 that separate it from the 10-inch screen.

The steering wheel is non-leather but complete with the Sport mode button without the red but with a similar power shift. Bad is not having paddle shifts or depth adjustment.

The automatic air conditioning is the same, including on-screen controls, which also has Android Auto, CarPlay and smart GPS, once it has an internet package installed.

That, plus Wi-Fi and electrochromic rearview mirror with SOS button, cost R$ 3,650. Speaking of options, the tested Fiat Pulse Drive also had the Plus package, for R$4,300.

It features face-to-face entry, push-button start, reverse camera, wireless charger and remote start, which will make many neighbors gawk with this Fiat.

There’s still the bicolor painting in gray, in this case, but you can pay R$1,500 to have it all gray or have this option separately.

Banks are simple and there are two USB ports, plus one USB-C. Illuminated glove compartment, clear reading lights and taillight, plus 370 liter luggage compartment. Only the bank is solid…

Through streets and roads…

The Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT is very different from the versions with the three-cylinder GSE 1.0 Turbo Flex engine, which has 125 or 130 horsepower, depending on the fuel.

In this version, the well-known GSE Firefly Flex 1.3 8V presents itself shy. The reason is the Proconve L7 that reduced its already low power and torque, putting engineering to sweat.

Its four-cylinder 1,332 cm³ and a high compression ratio of 13.2:1 deliver just 98 horsepower on gasoline and 107 horsepower on ethanol, both at 6,250 rpm.

The torque is 13.2 kgfm for the petroleum product and 13.7 kgfm for the vegetable fuel, obtained at 4,000 rpm. Just looking at the numbers, discouragement already appears.

For all that, a CVT gearbox with seven-speed simulation will turn the situation into something that isn’t all bad. The transmission calibration, despite Firefly 1.3, looks good.

Translating this straight away, Pulse Drive 1.3 is very responsive in traffic. The CVT is even reminiscent of the Honda, not immediately slipping at traffic lights.

However, the little 1.3 takes a breather to respond, and if you keep pushing it, it gets to 3,000 rpm fast and growls for it.

From there it gets a little smarter, however, the CVT shows its linear side and mitigates Firefly’s brief layout. So, the more you step, the more it will die…

Even if it requires up to 6,000 rpm, without the intervention of Sport mode, it doesn’t take off. You need to use the lever in manual mode to have more disposition.

However, it’s better to hit the Sport button and see where Fiat engineering has made its own. Quickly the spin goes up and the response becomes pleasant. You can see the CVT doing well.

Firefly’s wake-up has an interesting effect on acceleration, with an even cheery snore and the pointer tapping at 6,000 rpm, and again, for another touch.

The sensation described here, in Pulse Turbo, is much more exciting, but in 1.3 it’s kind of interesting, given the frugal proposal of the set, with overtaking that requires high turns and retaking some patience.

The good thing about this, in times of fuel in the clouds, is the low fuel consumption, but before talking about consumption, let’s explain a little why we evaluate the consumption of cars provided by automakers with ethanol, since everyone always complains that nowadays it’s not worth using ethanol anywhere in the country.

These vehicles are loaned for a period that is usually a week, and the car comes with a full tank. The automakers, in order not to spend too much on fuel, always supply their cars with ethanol (in cars with flex engines).

As we didn’t run 1,000 or 2,000 km with the car in this period (the evaluation is done by an editor who has several other daily responsibilities, including the publication of several news on our website), we cannot finish with the ethanol from this first tank and arrive filling a second with gasoline to check consumption with this other fuel.

Having left the explanation above, let’s go to consumption: the Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT does 9.0 km / l in urban, with ethanol, without needing a special drive to save fuel.

On the road, the 13.2 km/l with ethanol is more than expected in a 1,186 kg cart, but it can do even better, depending on the style of each one.

Running at 110 km/h, where we measure this consumption, the Pulse 1.3 marks 2,200 rpm with moderate noise level. Only in the resumptions, very steep climbs and where it requires a lot, we warn: the noise is loud.

That’s it, he demanded, he’ll respond by snoring loudly, though not in performance. As for drivability, the reproduction of the Audace version is maintained.

The high suspension is a boon to our streets with mountainous spines, holes with their own ecosystem and ditches that love to tear up floors.

In addition to the height, the calibration is excellent, with series 60 tires, springs and shock absorbers supporting the lunar surface that exists in Brazil.

Even in the suspension course, the Pulse is good, not hitting the end of the course in front of what is not observed in the streets, but felt in the passenger compartment.

Stability is not that big of a deal, but what you gain in comfort in places with bad streets and roads pays off a lot. Light steering and proper brakes allow for good usability.

When you realize this, right away you see that Pulse’s proposal is really to drive in any corner and carry on like a fleet car.

The good impression of this is made in both 1.3 and 1.0 Turbo. For the Brazilian reality, the Pulse suspension set is more than adequate.

For you…

The Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT would have been an ideal option two years ago, when prices were at least R$20,000 below the current level. Altogether, the R$ 89,990 doesn’t scare so much anymore.

After all, where you are currently running, you only find something above and, in some cases, without comparison. In this configuration, the R$ 99,440 is exaggerated, but in the basic value, little is lost.

The Pulse is already very complete as standard on Drive 1.3 CVT, where we would only add the 10.1-inch screen for R$ 500. Calling the distance, charging wirelessly, for example, will not return at the time of resale.

One day, the Fipe boom ends and reality will return. Today, for Pulse Drive, only the Chery Tiggo 3x looks like a good rival, but it costs R$ 101,990.

In other words, with nowhere to go, embracing the Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT with or without options is an interesting idea. Of course, given what you want, in this case, a “cheap SUV”.

Measurements and numbers…

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT 2022 Technical Data Sheet

Engine/Transmission

Number of cylinders – 4 in-line, flex

Displacement – 1,332 cm³

Power – 98/107 hp at 6,250 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Torque – 13.2/13.7 kgfm at 4,000 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Transmission – 7-speed CVT with manual lever shifts

Performance

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h – 11.4 seconds

Maximum speed – 177 km/h

Rotation at 110 km/h – 2,200 rpm

Urban consumption – 9.0 km/liter (ethanol)

Road consumption – 13.2 km/liter (ethanol)

Suspension/Direction

Front – McPherson / Rear – Torque Axle

Electric

brakes

Front discs and rear drums with ABS and EDB

Wheels/Tires

Alloy 16 rim with 195/60 R16 tires

Dimensions/Weights/Capacity

Length – 4,099 mm

Width – 1,774 mm (without rear view mirrors)

Height – 1,576 mm

Wheelbase – 2,532 mm

Weight in running order – 1,186 kg

Tank – 47 liters

Trunk – 370 liters

Price: R$89,990 (Basic) Rated Version: R$99,440

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT 2022 – Photo gallery