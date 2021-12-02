Fighter collects 2706 copies of ‘Sneak King’ Burger King game

There are crazy people for everything. Here at Voxel, from time to time we prove it. Another example of a fan pushing the envelope to prove himself is Leroy “The Human Tackboard” Patterson, a fighter from wrestling who collected — so far — 2706 copies of the game Sneak King, company game of fast food Burger King released in 2006.

The game was part of one of the gifts sold for 4 dollars along with one of the company’s snacks: the company’s own mascot game, PocketBike Racer and Big Bumpin. Leroy’s collection started with one copy of each of the 3 games, but when he got at least 50 more copies of Sneak King from a secondhand store, he decided to start collecting as a joke.

When he reached 200 copies of the game, he created a YouTube channel with his fighter friend Bobby Ramos to record the growth of the collection (shared in a post on Reddit). In the second episode of the “series” of videos, the duo meets a private collector in California, where he buys another thousand copies of the game:

Whether he believes that one day games could be worth millions, we don’t know. However, he can definitely tell how much fun going out in search of games with his friend was. That’s probably the idea.

The stealth game where players become the Burger King mascot and try to deliver meals to customers is the most popular of the game trio, having sold around 2.7 million copies.

The mission now of Leroy, who was also known on TV in the United States for throwing himself in piles of thumbtacks, is to possess all the existing copies. Will he ever be able to find the remaining 2,697,294? We are in the crowd.

Sneak King was released for Xbox and Xbox 360.