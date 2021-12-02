Paulo Moura – 13:54 | updated on 12/01/2021 15:12



Roberto Carlos Photo: AgNews

An event that took place with the singer Roberto Carlos, still in his childhood, draws the attention and sharpens the curiosity of Brazilians until today, even almost 75 years later: the accident that resulted in the loss of part of the artist’s right leg and which made him start using a prosthesis.

As traumatic as it is, the episode is even mentioned in some songs by the historical performer. In Traumas, 1971, the artist sings: “He spoke of the angels I met, the delirium of the fever that burned, of my little body that suffered. Without understanding anything”. Already in the couch, from 1972, Roberto sings the passage “I remember the party well, the whistle and, in the crowd, a scream; the blood on the white linen”.

HOW IT ALL HAPPENED

According to biographer Paulo Cesar de Araújo, whose work was contested by the singer in court, the accident happened on June 29, 1947, in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Espírito Santo, where the singer was born. On that date, which marked the day of Saint Peter, Roberto called his friend Eunice Solino, Fifinha, to see the celebrations.

At one point, according to the biographer, around 9:30 am, a teacher would have seen that the two were too close to a train line, and a locomotive was approaching the pair. The woman would then have tried to get the children’s attention, but ended up scaring Roberto Carlos, who tripped.

In an interview given to Paulo Cesar for the book Roberto Carlos Again, Eunice remembers that the teacher even tried to shout at the engineer to stop the train, but she couldn’t prevent the vehicle from passing over little Roberto’s right shin.

In the midst of a crowd that formed after the event, a young man named Renato Spíndola decided to make a tourniquet out of a linen jacket and took the boy to the hospital in his car. This is the “blood on white linen” mentioned in the lyrics of the song the couch.

THE PROSTHESIS

The doctor Romildo Gonçalves, who attended Roberto, would then have amputated the boy’s leg using a technique considered new at the time: instead of performing the amputation at the knee, as was standard, the removal of the leg was made a little lower, the that allowed the singer to keep the movements in the joint.

The prosthesis, however, would only have entered Roberto’s life almost ten years after the event, when he was already 14 years old and his family met a German doctor. Before that, according to journalist Nelson Motta, responsible for the production of a series about the singer, the artist used crutches and pinned the hem of his pants.

