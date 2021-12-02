Find out how to consult the PIS over the internet

It is worth remembering that the PIS/Pasep allowance scheduled for July this year had its payment postponed to 2022. As established, the benefit will be made available from January 2022, depending on the month of birth of the worker.

Furthermore, it is also important to clarify that the allowance in question refers to the months worked in 2020. In the case of the 2021 benefit, as a rule, it should also be granted next year, so that PIS/Pasep will have a double payment in 2022 , however, there is still no official government information regarding this matter.

In any case, last year’s Abono Salarial is already confirmed for 2022. For this reason, it is important to know how to consult your PIS, as well as to be aware of who will be entitled to the benefit.

Who receives the PIS/Pasep allowance in 2022

In summary, the salary bonus is intended for every worker with a formal contract who works under the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) regime. However, it is necessary to meet some rules for granting the benefit, they are:

Having received, on average, remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked for at least 30 days of formal contract during the base year (2020, in the case of the bonus scheduled for January);

Have your data duly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS);

Finally, the worker must be registered for at least 5 years in the PIS/Pasep.

How to consult the PIS?

Once the allowance rules are understood, the employee can consult the PIS statement through Caixa’s digital platforms, that is, through the bank’s website or application. See how to perform the procedure in each of them:

Through Caixa’s website

Access the Caixa Econômica page; Search for the option “Benefits and Programs”; In the category “Worker’s Benefits” click on “Salary Allowance”; Select “Consult Payment”; Now, you will need to inform the CPF, if you do not have a registration yet, fill in the requested data; Once that’s done, just go to the “PIS” option and check the payment.

through the app