Find out which stocks rose and fell the most in November

The month of November further removed the hope of recovery of Brazilian assets in this final stretch of 2021. The 1.53% drop in the Ibovespa in the month took the main stock exchange index in the country to the lowest level of the year: 101,915.45 points.

Attempts by the Federal Government to circumvent the spending ceiling to finance the Auxílio Brasil program through the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) of Precatório and the circulation of the new variant of covid-19 were the main reasons that brought down the performance of the Ibovespa.

The telenovela by the PEC dos Precatórios that has been dragging on for months is still waiting for its conclusion. This Tuesday (30), the Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ) of the Senate approved the proposal sent by the government and the text went to the plenary. If approved, the federal government’s economic team expects to open a space in the public budget of R$ 106.1 billion in 2022.

The measure makes it possible for Planalto to pay the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 400 and postpones the payment of court orders, judicial debts between the government and the citizens.

Helder Wakabayashi, investment analyst at Toro, believes that this strategy by the Executive Branch puts pressure on public accounts, which does not create a favorable environment for business. “He (the federal government) postpones a problem (the payment of court orders), but in the short term he tries to make the (program) Auxílio Brasil viable. So, this increases the country’s risk”, he says.

Mário Goulart, an analyst at O2 Research, also points out the same problem. According to him, the proposal sent by the government causes a crisis in the credibility of the current administration. “The PEC dos Precatórios is a mild way of defaulting. This is never a positive thing and it goes against the government’s credibility”, he emphasizes.

The increase in the Selic rate to 7.75% at the last Copom meeting, at the end of October, also contributed to the poor performance of the Ibovespa in November. According to Wakabayashi, this movement aimed at curbing inflation in the country encourages investors to reallocate their contributions to fixed income. “This pressured a very large sale of assets. Many funds had withdrawals. The exit from the stock exchange (variable income) pressures the index down”, highlights the Toro analyst.

But that’s not the only problem. The increase in the basic interest rate also impacts companies’ results. According to Goulart, companies with debts linked to Selic see their profit margins reduce. “When the interest rate goes up, the company spends more money on debt payments. This worsens her result and, when she has a loss, the loss is even greater”, he says.

New strain of covid-19

The information about a new strain of covid-19 and the outbreak of cases of the disease in several European countries have left global markets alert to the possible impacts of a new wave of contagion. Like the main stock exchanges in the world, the Ibovespa registered strong falls due to the uncertainties regarding the new variant, contributing to the low performance of the index at the end of November.

Last Friday (26), the fall of the main B3 index was 3.39%. The risk aversion that Ômicron can cause to the economy also contributed to the 0.87% decline on the last day of the month. “It is still not known what the vaccine’s resistance to this new variant is. The next few weeks that we will have in December should bring some news in relation to the subject”, assesses Antônio Sanches, an investment specialist at Rico.

The 5 shares that rose the most

Company ticket Accumulated valuation in the month Tim TIMS3 22.9% locamerica LCAM3 17.4% dexco DXCO3 16.2% Energisa ENGI11 14.8% Suzano SA SUZB3 14%

Source: Economatica

TIM (TIMS3) was the company that had the highest appreciation during the month of November. According to data from Economatica, the company recorded an increase of 22.9% in the accumulated result for the month. Soon after, appear Locamerica (LCAM3) with an increase of 17.4% and Dexco (DEXCO3) with an increase of 16.2%.

The 5 stocks that fell the most

Company ticket Accumulated valuation in the month of November Natura Group NTCO3 -31.3% Locaweb LWSA3 -27.9% Magaz Luiza MGLU3 -27.8% assai ASAI3 -16.6% Pan Bank BPAN4 -15.2%

Source: Economatica

The Natura group (NTC03) was the company that presented the biggest fall in the accumulated result for this month of November. According to data from Economatica, the company’s shares fell around 31.3%. Soon after, Locaweb (LWSA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) appeared, with decreases of 27.9% and 27.8%, respectively.

