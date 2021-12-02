‘Find the plane’: campaign calls for searches of victims of the twin engine that crashed between Ubatuba and Paraty – São Paulo

SOROCABA – Relatives and friends of those missing in a plane crash in the sea in Ubatuba, on the 24th, they are making an intense mobilization on social networks for the co-pilot’s searches, José Porfírio de Brito Junior, and the passenger of the aircraft. On twitter, “Find the plane” is one of the most talked about issues this Wednesday, 1st. Seven days after the accident, of the three passengers, only one body was found.

The aircraft took off at 20:20 on the 24th, from Amarais Airport, in Campinas, and was destined for Jacarepaguá Airport, in the west side of Rio de Janeiro. The airport tower in Rio lost contact with the plane at 9:40 pm, when the aircraft was flying over the sea, between Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, and Paraty, on the south of Rio.

The searches, coordinated by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center of Curitiba, a unit of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), began at dawn the following day, 25, using boats and helicopters. On the 25th, a FAB team rescued the body of the pilot Gustavo Calçado Carneiro, 27 years old, at sea, and found the wreckage of the aircraft.

On Monday the 29th, the navy reported that the Guajará patrol ship also located a backpack with the crew’s belongings. The search continues for the location of co-pilot Brito, 20, and passenger Sérgio Alves Dias Filho, 45.

The copilot’s girlfriend, Thalya Viana, used social media to ask that the searches not be interrupted. “We wanted to ask the fire department to continue the search. We know that, by protocol, searches in helicopters stop at a certain point”, he said. At various times, she complained about the lack of information to the relatives of the disappeared.

The family of businessman Dias Filho, who is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion and owner of an armoring company in Jacarepaguá, Rio de Janeiro, joined the efforts to locate the other occupants of the plane. His mother, Tatiana Fogaça, posted a message thanking the authorities for their efforts in the searches and asking that they be maintained.

“We ask everyone to maintain a positive current and that those responsible for the searches remain committed to finding him”, he wrote. She urged owners of sonar boats passing through the area to be aware of any differences in the area and to notify family or search teams.

José Porfírio’s mother, beautician Ana Regina, posted a video with an emotional message so that the authorities do not give up on the search. Personalities like surfer Pedro Scooby, actresses Tatá Werneck and Fabíula Nascimento, actor Felipe Titto and ex-Formula 1 driver Rubens Barrichello recorded videos encouraging the search for the plane.

“You don’t know what this pain is,” he said in the video. “There is no body, so my son is not dead. I will not give up looking for my son.”

Why is no one talking about José’s case??? A boy who was on a twin-engine plane that crashed into the sea in Ubatuba and the family has been looking for him for days, without any help from the authorities, they are making a big deal of it, his mother is on social media asking for help… pic.twitter.com/NirVvLlrbY — Sophia Barclay (@Eubarclay) November 30, 2021

Scooby called for the military to expand the search. “There are two families on this quest. So, I wanted to make an appeal and also a prayer chain for these families. Nobody wants to go through this. It’s a lot of suffering,” he wrote.

At the beginning of the search for the plane, the co-pilot’s family even rented a boat to carry out searches on their own. The mother, Ana Regina Agostinho, continues to participate in the searches of boats rented by the family. “I ask, please, that you don’t give up looking for my son. I am grateful for the support we are receiving from so many people right now, on social networks, and I ask that the competent bodies do not give up on finding my son”, he said. In addition to her and her girlfriend, Thalya’s parents were also involved in the search.

Other internet users have also mobilized. On Twitter, the “Find the Airplane” campaign surpassed 16 thousand tweets.

Every day I open the stories of José’s girlfriend in the hope that he’s been found, because I imagine her and his family’s anguish every day, the unsuccessful searches, the authorities not helping, I put myself in her place. FIND THE PLANE, it’s been 1 week!!! — NaJulia (@annamourajulia) December 1, 2021

If the victims of that twin-engine plane that crashed in Paraty were celebrities, the responsible authorities would spare no effort to find them, the case would be getting a lot of news and family and friends would not be without assistance and protection. Distressing this. FIND THE PLANE! — Milena ☾ (@pureendorfin_) December 1, 2021

According to the Navy, the searches are concentrated in the area of ​​the ocean that corresponds to the border between São Paulo and Rio. The backpack that supposedly belonged to a crew member was found 45 km from Trindade (SP), a locality neighboring Paraty. In a statement, the Aeronautics Command Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center informed that the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) continues in the search and rescue operation of the occurrence involving the aircraft with the prefix PP-WRS, with the participation of an H-36 helicopter Caracal. “So far, an area of ​​4,900 km 2 of the coast has been covered by the aerial search”, he explained.

The general command of the Rio State Fire Department informed that the search for the disappeared continues incessantly, with the use of boats, divers and helicopters, as well as equipment for tracking at sea.