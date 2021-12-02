FipeZap: Property prices are up 0.53% in November; see cities with more expensive square meter | Economy

The sale price of residential properties registered a new increase of 0.53% in November, according to the FipeZap Index released this Wednesday (1). Last month, the increase was 0.43%.

The high calculated by the FipeZap Index in November should be below the advance projected for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). According to the Focus bulletin, from the Central Bank, inflation must have risen 1.03% last month.

In the accumulated result for the year, the prices of residential properties increased by 4.78%, also below the expected inflation for the period (9.35%).

In November, most capitals monitored by the FipeZap Index had an increase in the average sale price of properties. The exception was Salvador (BA), with a drop of 0.11%. The biggest increases were observed in Maceió (1.63%), Brasília (1.46%) and Curitiba (1.45%).

In 12 months, the FipeZap Index is up 5.27%, while the expectation for inflation is 10.83%.

Among the capitals, the survey showed that the price per square meter was more expensive in São Paulo (R$ 9,673), Rio de Janeiro (R$ 9,631) and Brasília (R$ 8,743).